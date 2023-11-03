NFL.com NFL Week 9 Expert Picks & Predictions

NFL.com editors Ali Bhanpuri, Tom Blair, Brooke Cersosimo, Gennaro Filice, and Dan Parr have released their NFL Week 9 expert picks and predictions for the 2023 football season. Three of the best Week 9 matchups of the 2023 NFL season, the league’s 104th season, are featured here.

Check out the NFL.com staff’s NFL Week 9 picks, predictions, and best bets below.

NFL.com NFL Week 9 Expert Picks and Predictions

NFL.com staff editors and analysts published their expert picks and predictions for three Week 9 matchups of the 2023 NFL season. First off, the Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs at 9:30 a.m. ET in Germany.

Next, the Seattle Seahawks vs. Baltimore Ravens at 1 p.m. ET. Finally, the Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles at 4:25 p.m. ET. If you’re new to sports betting, check out our NFL betting guide.

Chiefs (-1)

Tom, Dan, and Gennaro are picking the Kansas City Chiefs to defeat the Miami Dolphins in Frankfurt, Germany. “The Dolphins fell short in two previous matchups against top contenders, losing to the Bills and Eagles by a combined margin of 42 points,” Tom wrote.

“I was all set to explain why Miami, riding high off an easy win over New England, would finally defeat an upper-echelon team on Sunday, with the Chiefs looking human lately. But Patrick Mahomes is just the safer choice, now and forever.

“He’s not sick anymore, and I ultimately trust him over the feeling that led me to write ‘leaning Dolphins’ in parentheses next to this game when I started working on this blurb.”

Tom’s pick is Chiefs, 28-24.

Other NFL Week 9 expert picks are on the main page.

Ravens (-6)

Moreover, the entire NFL.com panel has the Baltimore Ravens winning at home against the Seattle Seahawks. On paper, this is one of the best Week 9 matchups.

“In a week with a handful of heavyweight matchups, this slugfest between coastal elites might be my favorite. High-powered offenses, hard-hitting defenses — what more can you ask for? Mistake-free football, if you’re Pete Carroll,” Ali wrote.

“Seattle ranks second in the NFL in penalties per game, many of them of the pre-snap variety that put the Seahawks behind the sticks before they can even get going. They also rank in the league’s bottom tier on third down — both on offense (35.4%; 23rd) and defense (45.3%; 30th).

“The ‘Hawks largely have been able to overcome their self-inflicted errors thanks to a very forgiving schedule (.368 strength of victory), but continued carelessness will not fly against the Ravens.

“Especially not at M&T Bank Stadium, where Lamar Jackson boasts a .765 career winning percentage (26-8) — the fourth-best home win rate among active QBs since 2018.”

Ali has the Ravens winning 22-20. Seattle could very well cover the spread.

Eagles (-3)

As for the third pick, it should come as no surprise that everyone has the Philadelphia Eagles winning at home over the Dallas Cowboys. In all the Week 9 games this season, it would seem as if every NFL analyst is taking the favorite to win. There has to be at least one upset.

“In Week 8, Dallas looked unbeatable against the Rams, while the Eagles didn’t take their first lead over the Commanders until the fourth quarter — when they secured their fourth one-possession win (in five such games) this season,” Tom wrote.

“The Cowboys have not been stress-tested in 2023 like Jalen Hurts and Co. I have more faith in Philly’s ability to withstand a rough-and-tumble divisional matchup, especially at home, than I do in Dallas to win ugly.”

Tom’s final score is 35-28, Eagles. Brooke also has Philadelphia winning 28-24.

For all of the Week 9 picks, go to NFL.com. More NFL Week 9 expert picks are on the main page. Feel free to view the available welcome bonuses right now for the best NFL betting apps.