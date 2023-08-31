NHL left winger Carl Hagelin retires with an eye injury

National Hockey League left winger Carl Hagelin of Nykvarn, Sweden retired at the age of 35 on Wednesday. The reason for the retirement was an eye injury that he has endured for the last 17 months.

When did the injury occur?

The injury took place during Washington Capitals practice on March 1, 2022. Hagelin got a stick in the left eye, and there was an initial belief that he would lose his eye completely. According to Sammi Silber of The Hockey News, he underwent two significant eye surgeries. Hagelin had surgery to repair a ruptured choroid and a pupil that needed to be restitched. Even though he had surgeries, he had continued difficulty with depth perception and glare. As a result, Hagelin wears sunglasses often. He did not play the entire 2022-23 NHL season.

NHL Career Statistics

Hagelin played 11 seasons in the NHL with the New York Rangers, Anaheim Ducks, Pittsburgh Penguins, Los Angeles Kings, and Washington Capitals from 2011 to 2022. In 713 regular season games, he had 110 goals and 186 assists for 286 points, Hagelin was a +119 with 293 penalty minutes, two power-play points, 14 shorthanded points, 1429 shots on goal, 71 faceoff wins, 283 blocked shots, 679 hits, 310 takeaways and 268 giveaways.

Two Power-Play Points

Hagelin’s two power-play points came with the New York Rangers. The first came in a 4-3 Rangers loss to the New York Islanders in the Battle of New York on February 14, 2013. Hagelin scored from Trencin, Slovakia and Marc Staal of Thunder Bay, Ontario to tie the game at three and salvage a point for the Rangers. The second also came in a Rangers loss to the Islanders. Hagelin scored from Jesper Fast of Nassjo, Sweden, and Dominic Moore of Thornhill, Ontario to prevent an Islanders shutout with 10 seconds left in regulation. The Rangers lost 4-1 to the Islanders on January 27, 2015.

Two-time Stanley Cup Champion

Hamelin was part of the Penguins teams that won the Stanley Cup in 2016 and 2017. In the 39 games of the 2016 and 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs, he had eight goals and 10 assists for 18 points.