PAC-12 Championship Game: Fans Witness No. 3 Washington Outlast No. 5 Oregon In Final Conference Matchup At Allegiant Stadium

Jeff Hawkins
pac 12 final title game (1)

The No. 3 Washington Huskies entered Friday’s final PAC-12 Championship game with a grudge.

Despite going through the conference gauntlet undefeated and beating the No. 5 Oregon Ducks earlier this season, the Huskies entered championship weekend listed as double-digit underdogs by various sportsbooks.

In the final PAC-12 game – and first top-five matchup in 47 years – the Huskies opened – and closed – like playoff contenders at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Twitter users responded to the Huskies becoming the first to virtually clinch a playoff spot, earning a 34-31 victory over the heavily favored Ducks.

The Huskies’ quick start started flipping some of Vegas’ pregame predictions …

Oregon’s offense endured two game-opening three-and-outs as quarterback Bo Nix, who entered as a Heisman Trophy favorite, looked out of sync …

Las Vegas native Germie Bernard scored on a 4-yard pass, extending the Huskies’ early lead to 17-3 at 6:48 of the second half …

Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr., another Heisman contender, looked smooth early as the Huskies built a 20-3, first-half advantage …

Placekicker Grady Gross went 2-for-2 in the first half. The Huskies’ new scholarship player connected on his second FG, a 37-yarder, came with 1:39. Things started to change after that …

Nix started to claim control. Part of the momentum-turning drive was aided by a bogus call, an Alabama fan declared …

Closing out the first half in style, tight end Terrance Ferguson snared a one-handed score …

Nix’s slow-starting, first-half performance moved the needle on his Heisman odds …

Some NFL insiders debate the accuracy of Penix. Is he a first-rounder? Well, add this first-half tape to his resume …

The Ducks struggled with fourth-down plays in the earlier loss to the Huskies. Undaunted, they went for it again Friday and converted not once on the opening drive …

But twice as Ferguson and Nix connected on a 5-yard toss, pulling the Ducks to within 20-17 at 9:39 of the third quarter …

Scoring 21 consecutive points, the Ducks completed the comeback when Jordan James eyed a six-yard TD run and then provided a close-up…

After a sack-fumble was overruled on replay, the Huskies responded on Dillon Johnson’s 1-yard plunge, anchored by key blocking up the middle, reclaiming the fourth-quarter lead at 27-24 …

Here’s the scene following a TD by Washington’s Quentin Moore, an unlikely target. The 2-yard scoring pass capped a 12-play, 82-yard drive and clinched the PAC-12 title and a trip to the playoffs …

But the Ducks responded 30 seconds later on Traeshon Holden’s 63-yard catch and run. It all but cemented the conference finale’s classic status …

The PAC-12 went out in style with Penix earning the MVP honor …

One fan left a departing note to Vegas …

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
