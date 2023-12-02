The No. 3 Washington Huskies entered Friday’s final PAC-12 Championship game with a grudge.

Despite going through the conference gauntlet undefeated and beating the No. 5 Oregon Ducks earlier this season, the Huskies entered championship weekend listed as double-digit underdogs by various sportsbooks.

In the final PAC-12 game – and first top-five matchup in 47 years – the Huskies opened – and closed – like playoff contenders at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Twitter users responded to the Huskies becoming the first to virtually clinch a playoff spot, earning a 34-31 victory over the heavily favored Ducks.

The Huskies’ quick start started flipping some of Vegas’ pregame predictions …

And there it is. Took less than 13 minutes and Washington Huskies went from a +10 underdog against the Oregon Ducks to the favorite. #purplereign pic.twitter.com/FjMvnyCACw — Josh Dill (@joshjdill) December 2, 2023

Oregon’s offense endured two game-opening three-and-outs as quarterback Bo Nix, who entered as a Heisman Trophy favorite, looked out of sync …

The wrong Bo Nix has shown up tonight 😬 pic.twitter.com/mB4L4BmQ89 — ℍ𝕒𝕞𝕚𝕝𝕥𝕠𝕟⚡️ (@HamDawg115) December 2, 2023

Las Vegas native Germie Bernard scored on a 4-yard pass, extending the Huskies’ early lead to 17-3 at 6:48 of the second half …

Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr., another Heisman contender, looked smooth early as the Huskies built a 20-3, first-half advantage …

Michael Penix Jr didn’t miss this one!! pic.twitter.com/RaUUWLkiUu — CFB Pylon (@TheCFBPylon) December 2, 2023

Placekicker Grady Gross went 2-for-2 in the first half. The Huskies’ new scholarship player connected on his second FG, a 37-yarder, came with 1:39. Things started to change after that …

No problem for Grady Gross 🙌@UW_Football makes it 20-3 with less than 2 minutes left to play in the first half pic.twitter.com/7CxKVH9snd — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 2, 2023

Nix started to claim control. Part of the momentum-turning drive was aided by a bogus call, an Alabama fan declared …

Closing out the first half in style, tight end Terrance Ferguson snared a one-handed score …

Nix’s slow-starting, first-half performance moved the needle on his Heisman odds …

At halftime of the Pac 12 championship game, Jayden Daniels has overtaken Bo Nix as the betting favorite to win the Heisman Stay tuned… pic.twitter.com/DsxDSlfMWW — Matt Moscona (@MattMoscona) December 2, 2023

Some NFL insiders debate the accuracy of Penix. Is he a first-rounder? Well, add this first-half tape to his resume …

Rome Odunze has to be a Buffalo Bill next year #BillsMafia | #GoBills

pic.twitter.com/ldRPtNymVc — Peter DiBiasi (@DibiasiPeter) December 2, 2023

The Ducks struggled with fourth-down plays in the earlier loss to the Huskies. Undaunted, they went for it again Friday and converted not once on the opening drive …

On 4th & 5 @Oregonfootball picks up a big-time first down 👉 pic.twitter.com/g3SaU8PM3h — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 2, 2023

But twice as Ferguson and Nix connected on a 5-yard toss, pulling the Ducks to within 20-17 at 9:39 of the third quarter …

WOW On 4th down Bo Nix finds Ferguson for another @oregonfootball TD 🦆🔥 pic.twitter.com/1WXMFEFVPP — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 2, 2023

Scoring 21 consecutive points, the Ducks completed the comeback when Jordan James eyed a six-yard TD run and then provided a close-up…

After a sack-fumble was overruled on replay, the Huskies responded on Dillon Johnson’s 1-yard plunge, anchored by key blocking up the middle, reclaiming the fourth-quarter lead at 27-24 …

There’s no stopping Dillon Johnson 😤@UW_Football takes the lead back! pic.twitter.com/rLoSqtHfM0 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 2, 2023

Here’s the scene following a TD by Washington’s Quentin Moore, an unlikely target. The 2-yard scoring pass capped a 12-play, 82-yard drive and clinched the PAC-12 title and a trip to the playoffs …

Touchdown #Huskies. Michael Penix Jr to Quentin Moore. Purple bedlam in Las Vegas. UW leads Oregon 34-24 with 2:44 on a perfect drive ⁦@thenewstribune⁩ pic.twitter.com/oulAijcRXL — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) December 2, 2023

But the Ducks responded 30 seconds later on Traeshon Holden’s 63-yard catch and run. It all but cemented the conference finale’s classic status …

DUCKS!!!! Bo Nix ➡️ Traeshon Holden for the 63 yard TD!!!!!!! FINAL PAC 12 GAME AND WE’RE GETTING A CLASSIC!!! 🔥🔥 #Pac12Championship pic.twitter.com/woOkbcYTtR — Video from: @TSV__1 (@TSV__1) December 2, 2023

The PAC-12 went out in style with Penix earning the MVP honor …

MICHAEL PENIX JR. WHAT A GAME. 👏 pic.twitter.com/KYtNNrDedW — theScore (@theScore) December 2, 2023

One fan left a departing note to Vegas …