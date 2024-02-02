Padres sign relief pitcher Wandy Peralta

The San Diego Padres have signed relief pitcher Wandy Peralta of San Francisco de Macoris, Dominican Republic on Wednesday. The terms of the deal are for four years, and $16.5 million according to Steve Adams of mlbtraderumors.com. The Padres are the fourth Major League Baseball team that Peralta has pitched for. He has previously pitched for the Cincinnati Reds from 2016 to 2019, the San Francisco Giants from 2019 to 2021, and the New York Yankees from 2021 to 2023.

Peralta’s 2023 Statistics with the Yankees

Peralta pitched 63 games with the Yankees in 2023, and had a record of four wins and two losses with an earned run average of 2.83. He had 54 innings pitched with four saves, 18 holds, and gave up 36 hits, 17 earned runs, seven home runs, and 30 walks, to go along with 51 strikeouts and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.22.

Four wins and four saves

Peralta’s four wins in 2023 came in a 4-3 Yankees win over the Cleveland Guardians on April 12, in a 4-2 Yankees win over the Guardians on May 2, in a 5-2 Yankees win over the Kansas City Royals on July 22, and in an 8-5 Yankees win over the Boston Red Sox on September 14.

Peralta’s first three saves for the Yankees in 2023 came in three consecutive appearances in a five day period in May from May 12 to May 16. He had saves for the Yankees in a 6-5 New York win over the Tampa Bay Rays on May 12, in a 9-8 Yankees win over the Rays on May 13, and in a 6-3 Yankees win over the Toronto Blue Jays on May 16. Peralta then picked up his fourth save in a 4-1 Yankees win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on June 4.

Chose the Padres over the Mets

According to Eva Geitheim of Sports Illustrated, Peralta had a chance to sign with the Mets, but turned down a two year deal worth between $8 million and $10 million. By signing with San Diego, it gives Peralta more stability.