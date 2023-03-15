College basketball analyst Pat Forde has filled out his March Madness 2023 bracket. Get Forde’s March Madness predictions and expert picks below.

March Madness is finally here and the best college basketball analysts have already begun filling out their brackets. Pat Forde has made some bold predictions in his March Madness bracket. Forde took some big upsets in the first round and has made some upset picks, including selecting Charleston to advance to the Sweet 16.

Check out some of Forde’s top picks from his 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket.

Forde is a college basketball analyst for Sports Illustrated and has made his picks for the 2023 NCAA Tournament. He is predicting a few intriguing first round upsets, including UL Lafayette beating Tennessee.

Forde’s bracket also has Charleston reaching the Sweet 16, Marquette in the Elite Eight, Texas in the Final Four, and Alabama cutting the nets down in April.

Charleston To Reach Sweet 16 (+600)

Charleston has been red hot down the stretch and was recently crowned the Colonial Athletic Association champions. The Cougars have put together a great season, which included taking down conference rival UNC-Wilmington 63-58 in the conference championship.

For Charleston, it’s the sixth NCAA tournament appearance in program history but only its second since 1999. The squad is led by second-year head coach Pat Kelsey, who led them to a 31-3 record this year.

Charleston is riding a 10-game winning streak heading into March Madness, the fifth-largest active win streak in the nation, making the Cougars one of the hottest teams in the nation right now.

Texas To Reach The Final Four (+300)

Texas absolutely blew out Kansas during the Big 12 tournament and received an automatic bid to March Madness. The NCAA Tournament committee rewarded the Longhorns with the second seed in the Midwest Region, which suddenly appears wide open.

The best team (Houston) is dealing with a major injury, the No. 3 seed (Kansas State) struggles on offense, and the No. 4 (UConn) and No. 5 seeds (Iowa State) have tough matchups in the first round.

Texas finished the season 26-8 and the Longhorns are riding a four game win streak after winning the SEC Tournament. Since Chris Beard was fired in January, the Longhorns have gone 16-7.

Now, it appears Texas has an easy route to the Final Four.

Alabama To Win National Title(+550)

Alabama secured the No.1 overall seed in the South region after winning the SEC regular season and the conference tournament title over Texas A&M on Sunday.

The Crimson Tide have the third-most quadrant 1 wins in the country with 12.

Led by SEC Player of the Year Brandon Miller, who is considered the best player in the country, Alabama is going to be a tough out in the NCAA Tournament. Miller is expected to be the No.2 overall draft pick but Alabama enters March Madness with a little bit of controversy.

Despite the gun incident involving Miller, Alabama is the favorite to win it all and Forde isn’t shying away from the chalk here. In fact, he’s selected the Crimson Tide to cut down the nets and win the national title.

