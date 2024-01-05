Paul Finebaum, a prominent ESPN analyst known for his candid opinions on college football, has made his prediction for the highly anticipated 2024 CFP National Championship game. The matchup, set for January 8th in Houston, Texas, will see No. 1 Michigan (14-0) face off against No. 2 Washington (14-0). Despite Washington’s impressive season, Finebaum has expressed skepticism about their chances against Michigan, predicting a victory for the Wolverines.

Washington vs. Michigan – CFP National Championship Game Odds

📅 Date: 8/1/24

🕔 Time: 7:30pm ET

📺 TV: ESPN

Team Moneyline Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook Washington +170 +4.5 -109 Over 56.5 -110 Michigan -195 -4.5 -111 Under 56.5 -110

Finebaum’s Prediction: Michigan to Win

Paul Finebaum, during his appearance on ESPN’s “First Take,” confidently predicted that Michigan would defeat Washington in the National Championship game. His reasoning includes:

He acknowledged that Washington has the best offensive line in the country, but questioned whether they can withstand Michigan's formidable defense.

While he respects Washington's impressive season and their ability to consistently win games, Finebaum doesn't favor them in the matchup against Michigan.

Analysis of Finebaum’s Pick



Finebaum’s prediction hinges on the impressive form Michigan has shown, especially in their recent victory over Alabama. This performance, according to Finebaum, is a clear indicator of Michigan’s ability to rise to the occasion in high-stakes games.

He also highlights the intriguing battle in the trenches between Washington’s top-tier offensive line and Michigan’s aggressive defense, suggesting that this could be a key factor in the game’s outcome.

Despite acknowledging Washington’s strengths, Finebaum seems unconvinced that they can overcome the Wolverines. He emphasizes Michigan’s journey this season, framing them as a ‘team of destiny’, a narrative often used to describe teams that seem to have an unstoppable momentum heading into crucial games.