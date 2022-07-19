Phoenix Suns Had the Worst Offseason Out of Any Contending Team

The Phoenix Suns were arguably the best team in the NBA a season ago before failing to make it out of the second round after an absolute disaster against the Dallas Mavericks. Phoenix ended up losing game 7 against Dallas 123-90 as Luka Doncic led the way with 35 points.

What Luka did against the Suns should have made them go out and make offseason moves that were going to better their team, but as it stands right now, Phoenix has not done anything that has been impressive.

Phoenix brought back Bismack Biyombo and signed Damion Lee, Josh Okogie, and Jock Landale. They lost Aaron Holiday and Javale McGee. There have been rumors that they are interested in Kevin Durant, but with Deandre Ayton signing back with Phoenix and not being able to be traded until January 15th of 2023, it makes that move highly unlikely.

Phoenix Suns Offseason

This offseason for the Phoenix Suns was quite possibly one of the worst that we’ve seen out of a contending team in quite some time. It’s interesting why they didn’t go out and make any moves after they clearly didn’t have enough in the playoffs last year to get the job done.

Whatever people want to call what happened against the Dallas Mavericks a year ago, the Phoenix Suns choked and they weren’t able to get the job done. It’s truly that simple and by not going out and making any moves, it’s tough to see anything changing next year if they don’t get something done.

PHOENIX! I grew up here, got drafted here, had my son here. We have the best fans in the world. I’m ready to get back to work with my brothers. 🔒 pic.twitter.com/KlCSui0M6z — Deandre Ayton (@DeandreAyton) July 19, 2022

Most high-end free agents are already signed with other teams right now, so Phoenix is going to have to get something done via trade. With their championship window only getting smaller because of Chris Paul’s age, Phoenix needs to find a way to get better throughout the offseason or make moves during the NBA Trade Deadline next season.