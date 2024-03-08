Phoenix Suns Will Host 2027 NBA All-Star Weekend

The All-Star Game is heading to Arizona. The NBA announced Thursday that the Phoenix Suns will host NBA All-Star Weekend in 2027.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver was in Phoenix on Thursday to announce the All-Star news, with Suns Chairman Mat Ishbia and Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs by his side.

“Our NBA All-Star festivities in 2027 will showcase Phoenix’s love of everything basketball,” Silver said. “And we couldn’t be more excited to work with Mat Ishbia and the entire Suns organization for what promises to be an unforgettable celebration of our sport.”

This marks Phoenix’s fourth NBA All-Star Weekend and their first since 2009. The game will be played inside the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

“Phoenix is the ultimate basketball destination and we are excited for fans from around the world to experience our amazing city,” said Ishbia. “We will provide an NBA All-Star Weekend unlike any other, showcasing the passion of our fans, our city, and everything that we’re building here. Thank you to the NBA and the entire Phoenix community for rallying together to bring this marquee event to Phoenix and show the world what we are all about.”

2027 NBA All-Star Weekend Schedule

The 2027 NBA All-Star Weekend kicks off on Friday, Feb. 19, with the NBA Rising Stars at the Footprint Center.

All-Star Saturday Night will take place on Feb. 20, featuring the Kia Skills Challenge, the STARRY 3-Point Challenge, and the AT&T Slam Dunk.

Finally, the 2027 NBA All-Star Game will be played on Sunday night, Feb. 21.