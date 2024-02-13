Pirates sign catcher Yasmani Grandal

The Pittsburgh Pirates have signed catcher Yasmani Grandal of La Habana, Cuba to a one-year deal worth $2.5 million according to Nick Deeds of mlbtraderumors.com. The Pirates will be Grandal’s fifth Major League Baseball team following three seasons with the San Diego Padres (2012 to 2014), four seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers (2015 to 2018), one season with the Milwaukee Brewers (2019), and four seasons with the Chicago White Sox (2020 to 2023).

2023 MLB Statistics

Grandal batted .234 with eight home runs and 33 runs batted in. During 118 games, 363 at bats, and 405 plate appearances, he scored 33 runs, and had 85 hits, 14 doubles, 36 walks, 123 total bases, and two sacrifice flies, with an on base percentage of .309, and a slugging percentage of .339.

Six Three-Hit Games

In 2023, Grandal had six three-hit games, and they all came in White Sox wins. They came in a 6-3 White Sox win over the Houston Astros (two singles and one double) on April 2, in a 7-6 White Sox win over the Baltimore Orioles (two doubles and one single) on April 15, in a 6-4 White Sox win over the Minnesota Twins (three singles) on May 3, in an 8-3 White Sox win over the Cleveland Guardians (three singles) on May 16, in a 2-1 White Sox win over the Miami Marlins (two singles and one home run) on June 9, and in an 8-4 White Sox win over the Los Angeles Dodgers (two singles and one double) on June 14.

Two-time All-Star

Twice Grandal has been a Major League All-Star. The first time with the Dodgers in 2015 and the second time with the Brewers in 2019. With the Dodgers, he batted .234 with 16 home runs and 47 runs batted in. That season, Grandal scored 43 runs, and had 83 hits, 12 doubles, 65 walks, 143 total bases, one sacrifice bunt, three sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .353, and a slugging percentage of .403. With the Brewers, he batted .246 with 28 home runs and 77 runs batted in. That season, Grandal scored 79 runs, and had 126 hits, 26 doubles, two triples, five stolen bases, 109 walks, 240 total bases, five sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .380, and a slugging percentage of .468.