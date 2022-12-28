MLB News and Rumors

Pirates sign Rich Hill to one-year deal

Jeremy Freeborn
The Pittsburgh Pirates signed left-handed starting pitcher Rich Hill of Boston, Massachusetts to a one-year deal worth $8 million according to Rob Biertempfel of the Athletic on Tuesday. The Pirates become the 12th Major League Baseball team he has played for following the Chicago Cubs (2005 to 2008), the Baltimore Orioles (2009), the Boston Red Sox (2010 to 2012, 2015 and 2022), the Cleveland Indians (2013), the Los Angeles Angels (2014), the New York Yankees (2014), Oakland Athletics (2016), Los Angeles Dodgers (2016 to 2019), Minnesota Twins (2020), Tampa Bay Rays (2021), and New York Mets (2021).

2022 Statistics with the Red Sox

In 2022, Hill had a record of eight wins and seven losses with an earned run average of 4.27. In 124 1/3 innings pitched and 26 games, he gave up 125 hits, 59 earned runs, 37 walks, and 15 home runs, to go along with 109 strikeouts and a WHIP of 1.30.

Career Statistics

Hill has a career record of 82 wins and 59 losses with an earned run average of 3.85. In 1259 innings pitched and 350 games, he has given up 1065 hits, 538 earned runs, 482 walks, to go along with 1294 strikeouts and a WHIP of 1.23.

Two Career Shutouts and Four Career Complete Games

Hill had his first complete game shutout on September 16, 2006 in a 4-0 Cubs win over the Cincinnati Reds. He had 10 strikeouts compared to one walk. Hill’s second complete game shutout came on September 25, 2015 in a 7-0 Red Sox win over the Baltimore Orioles. Just like the complete game shutout with the Cubs, Hill had 10 strikeouts and one walk. Hill’s other complete games came in a 4-2 Cubs loss to the Reds on September 22, 2006, and in a 1-0 Dodgers loss to the Pirates on August 23, 2017.

Joining the Pirates Rotation

Hill, who is 43 years old, is projected to join a starting rotation that includes Roansy Contreras of Peralvillo, Dominican Republic, Mitch Keller of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Vince Velasquez of Montclair, California, and JT Brubaker of Springfield, Ohio. Like Hill, Velasquez was a free agent signing by the Pirates in the offseason, as he played last year with the Chicago White Sox.

The Pirates finished in fourth place in the National League Central with a record of 62 wins and 100 losses. They were one of four teams this past season with 100 losses. The others were Washington (107), Oakland (102), and Cincinnati (100).

 

 

Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
