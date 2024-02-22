Pistons’ Isaiah Stewart Suspended 3 Games: What Happened?

The NBA announced today that Detroit Pistons forward-center Isaiah Stewart has been suspended for three games. Find out what Stewart did below.

Pistons’ Isaiah Stewart Suspended 3 Games

The NBA is suspending Detroit Pistons F/C Isaiah Stewart three games for altercation with Phoenix Suns’ Drew Eubanks in arena corridors prior to Feb. 14 game, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/yzjhaYq0aU — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 22, 2024

On February 14, Stewart got into an altercation with Suns center Drew Eubanks hours before the game between Detroit and Phoenix at the Footprint Center.

According to Eubanks, Stewart threw a punch after the two came chest-to-chest. Security quickly intervened to break it up.

The Suns went on to beat the Pistons by a score of 116-100.

Stewart is currently out with an ankle sprain. Stewart’s suspension will begin when he’s deemed eligible to play, which should be tonight when the Pistons play the Indiana Pacers.

The Suns return to action tonight to play the Dallas Mavericks.

Will Isaiah Stewart Face Criminal Charges?

The following has been released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/nK71vt3t9W — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) February 22, 2024

Following the incident, Stewart was arrested by the Phoenix police. After being issued a citation, Stewart was released.

Stewart faced a misdemeanor assault charge for punching Eubanks.

The prosecutor’s office filed a motion to dismiss, which was granted. The Phoenix Municipal Court dismissed the charge, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.