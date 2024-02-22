NBA News and Rumors

Pistons’ Isaiah Stewart Suspended 3 Games: What Happened?

Dan Girolamo
Isaiah Stewart poses.

The NBA announced today that Detroit Pistons forward-center Isaiah Stewart has been suspended for three games. Find out what Stewart did below.

Pistons’ Isaiah Stewart Suspended 3 Games

On February 14, Stewart got into an altercation with Suns center Drew Eubanks hours before the game between Detroit and Phoenix at the Footprint Center.

According to Eubanks, Stewart threw a punch after the two came chest-to-chest. Security quickly intervened to break it up.

The Suns went on to beat the Pistons by a score of 116-100.

Stewart is currently out with an ankle sprain. Stewart’s suspension will begin when he’s deemed eligible to play, which should be tonight when the Pistons play the Indiana Pacers.

The Suns return to action tonight to play the Dallas Mavericks.

Will Isaiah Stewart Face Criminal Charges?

Following the incident, Stewart was arrested by the Phoenix police. After being issued a citation, Stewart was released.

Stewart faced a misdemeanor assault charge for punching Eubanks.

The prosecutor’s office filed a motion to dismiss, which was granted. The Phoenix Municipal Court dismissed the charge, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
