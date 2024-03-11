Reds infielder Noelvi Marte suspended 80 games for taking PEDs

Cincinnati Reds shortstop and third baseman Noelvi Marte of Cotui, Dominican Republic has been suspended 80 games by Major League Baseball for taking the banned substance Boldenone according to Mike Axisa of CBS Sports on Saturday. Marte is coming off a fine rookie season for Cincinnati and was projected to hit seventh in the lineup on a Reds squad that exceeded expectations a season ago, and are expected to contend for a National League Central Division title in 2024.

Marte’s Stats in 2023

Marte batted .316 with three home runs and 15 runs batted in during the 2023 Major League Baseball regular season. In 35 games, 114 at bats and 123 plate appearances, Marte scored 15 runs, and had seven doubles, six stolen bases, and eight walks, to go along with an on base percentage of .366 and a slugging percentage of .456.

Marte’s Most Notable Game in 2023

Marte had a four-hit game in a 15-6 Reds loss to the St. Louis Cardinals on September 30. He had one double, and hit his third home run of the season, to go along with two singles.

How did Marte come to Cincinnati?

Marte was involved in the blockbuster trade with the Seattle Mariners on July 30, 2022. Marte along with right handed pitcher Levi Stoudt of Pottstown, Pennsylvania, middle infield prospect Edwin Arroyo of Arecibo, Puerto Rico and left handed pitching prospect Andrew Moore of Stockbridge, Georgia were traded from the Mariners to the Reds for three-time All-Star starting pitcher and current Mariners ace Luis Castillo of Bani, Dominican Republic.

Strong Showing in the Dominican Winter League

Marte played four games for Gigantes of the Dominican Winter League and had seven hits in 17 at bats for an impressive batting average of .412. Of his 17 hits, six were singles and one double.

What do the Reds do now?

With Marte out, expect more regular playing time for infielder Jonathan India of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, who was slated to take on more of a utility role with the Reds this season. In 2023, he batted .244 with 17 home runs and 61 runs batted in.