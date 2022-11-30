MLB News and Rumors

Reds sign catcher Luke Maile

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
2 min read
USATSI_19078376_168396541_lowres-2
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

The Cincinnati Reds have signed catcher Luke Maile of Edgewood, Kentucky. The terms of the contract are one year and $1.75 million. The Reds will be the fifth Major League Baseball team Maile has played for following the Tampa Bay Rays (2015 and 2016), the Toronto Blue Jays (2017 to 2019), the Milwaukee Brewers (2021), and the Cleveland Guardians (2022). In 2020 Maile signed a one-year contract with the Pittsburgh Pirates. However, he did not play for Pittsburgh at all that season. That is because he got hit by a pitch in a preseason game and needed finger surgery.

2022 Statistics

In his one season with the Guardians, Maile had a batting average of .221 with three home runs and 17 runs batted in. In 76 games, 206 plate appearances, and 181 at bats, Maile scored 19 runs and had 40 hits, 10 doubles, 19 walks, 59 total bases, and three sacrifice flies.

Maile’s most memorable game with the Guardians came on August 7, 2022. That is when he hit a home run, and helped the Guardians record the only run of the game in a 1-0 Guardians win over the eventual World Series champions Houston Astros. Maile’s long bomb to left field led off the fifth inning and came off of Astros starting pitcher Cristian Javier. It was an excellent pitching performance by Guardians starting pitcher Tristan McKenzie of Brooklyn, New York. McKenzie threw eight shutout innings and only gave up two walks. Maile’s other home runs came in a 7-5 Guardians loss to the Detroit Tigers on August 15, and in an 11-4 Guardians win over the Minnesota Twins.

Backup to Tyler Stephenson

In 2023, Maile is expected to backup catcher Tyler Stephenson of Atlanta, Georgia. On July 22, 2022, Stephenson broke his clavicle on a foul ball from 2022 National League Most Valuable Player Paul Goldschmidt. At the time of the injury (which needed surgery), Stephenson was extremely productive offensively as he batted .319 in 50 games and 166 at bats.

 

Topics  
MLB News and Rumors Reds
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To MLB News and Rumors

MLB News and Rumors
MLB: Spring Training-Los Angeles Angels at Chicago White Sox

Astros sign Jose Abreu

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  6h
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: New York Yankees at Los Angeles Angels
MLB Pitchers Should Stop Throwing Sliders To Aaron Judge — Here’s Why
Author image Nick Raffoul  •  8h
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: Cleveland Indians at New York Yankees
White Sox sign starting pitcher Mike Clevinger
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  21h
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at Colorado Rockies
Pirates sign first baseman Carlos Santana
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Nov 28 2022
MLB News and Rumors
Bryce Harper Out Until MLB All-Star Break After Successful Tommy John Surgery
Looking Back at Bryce Harper’s 2022 MLB season
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Nov 25 2022
MLB News and Rumors
Bryce Harper Out Until MLB All-Star Break After Successful Tommy John Surgery
Bryce Harper Out Until MLB All-Star Break After Successful Tommy John Surgery
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Nov 25 2022
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_19104267_168396541_lowres-2
Red Sox acquire pitcher Joely Rodriguez and second baseman Hoy Park
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Nov 24 2022
More News
Arrow to top