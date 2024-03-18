Reds sign lefthanded pitcher Justin Wilson

The Cincinnati Reds have signed lefthanded pitcher Justin Wilson of Anaheim, California. According to Wick Terrell of SB Nation, the terms of the contract are for one year and $1.5 million. Wilson is returning to the Reds, the Major League Baseball team he played for in 2021 and 2022. He has also pitched for the Pittsburgh Pirates from 2012 to 2014, the New York Yankees in 2015 and 2021, the Detroit Tigers in 2016 and 2017, the Chicago Cubs in 2017 and 2018, and the New York Mets in 2019 and 2020.

Did not pitch in 2023 with the Brewers

On February 18, 2023, Wilson signed a one-year contract with Milwaukee. However, he did not pitch for the Brewers. That is because he was recovering from Tommy John Surgery, a procedure he underwent on May 27, 2022. Wilson was expected to join the Brewers at the end of July, 2023, but experienced a lat injury while warming up in the bullpen, and was shutdown for the rest of the season thereafter.

Productive time with the Reds

Wilson was very productive over his two previous seasons in Cincinnati. In 26 games pitching for the Reds, he had a record of zero wins and one loss with an earned run average of 2.75. During 19 2/3 innings pitched, Wilson gave up 17 hits, six earned runs, one home run, and seven walks to go along with 21 strikeouts and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.22.

Career Statistics

In 11 Major League seasons, Wilson had a record of 33 wins and 24 losses with an earned run average of 3.41. During 467 innings pitched, he gave up 390 hits, 177 earned runs, 38 home runs and 210 walks, to go along with a WHIP of 1.29.

College World Series

Wilson was a College World Series champion in 2008 with Fresno State. In the best of three Championship Series, Fresno State beat Georgia two games to one. In game three of the series, a 6-1 Fresno State win, Wilson was the winning pitcher. Wilson was also on the All-Tournament Team.