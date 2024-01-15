Reds sign relief pitcher Brent Suter

The Cincinnati Reds signed relief pitcher Brent Suter of Chicago, Illinois on Saturday. The signing is very special on a personal basis for Suter because even though he was born in Chicago, he was raised in Cincinnati. The terms of the deal according to Mark Sheldon of mlb.com, is for one year and $3 million.

Suter, a left handed relief pitcher, is joining his third Major League Baseball franchise. He previously pitched seven seasons with the Milwaukee Brewers from 2016 to 2022, and one season with the Colorado Rockies in 2023.

Suter’s 2023 Major League Baseball Statistics

Suter pitched 57 games with the Rockies and had a record of four wins and three losses with an earned run average of 3.38. In 69 1/3 innings pitched, he gave up 65 hits, 26 earned runs, three home runs, 25 walks, and one wild pitch, to go along with 55 strikeouts, and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.30, and seven holds.

Second Round Pick

Suter was a second round pick, 31st overall, in the 2012 MLB Amateur Draft. He played his college baseball at Harvard University, and his high school baseball at Cincinnati’s Archbishop Moeller High School.

Used as a Starter in 2017 and 2018

While Suter has been used for the majority of his career as a reliever, he has started 41 Major League games in 253 appearances. Thirty-two of those starts came while Suter was with the Brewers during the 2017 and 2018 seasons. In that time period, he had a record of 11 wins and nine losses.

Successful Tommy John Surgery

Suter had elbow pain during the 2018 Major League Baseball season. As a result, he had Tommy John surgery on July 31, 2018. Suter only pitched nine games during the 2019 Major League Baseball season, and was better than ever. He had a record of four wins and zero losses with a sensational earned run average of 0.49 and WHIP of 0.60. In 18 1/3 innings pitched, Suter only gave up one earned run, and had excellent control, as he had 15 strikeouts and one walk.