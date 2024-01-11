College Football

Ric Flair Says ESPN College Football Analyst Paul Finebaum Should be Fired After Michigan Win National Championship

David Evans
The worlds of sports entertainment and college football crossed once again this week when Ric Flair called out Paul Finebaum. Flair, a renowned figure in professional wrestling, and Paul Finebaum, a prominent ESPN college football analyst, clashed over Michigan’s recent college football National Championship win and head coach Jim Harbaugh’s leadership.

Flair Calls Finebaum a “Dumba**” and says He Wants His Job

WOO! The drama hit fever pitch when Michigan clinched the National Championship, prompting Flair to take to Twitter with a gleeful jab at Finebaum. In his tweet, Flair mockingly celebrated Michigan’s victory, calling out Finebaum for his skepticism about Harbaugh’s capabilities and jokingly expressing a desire to take over Finebaum’s job at the SEC Network.

This public teasing is the latest chapter in a saga that began with Finebaum’s criticism of Harbaugh and Michigan football, especially during the NCAA’s investigation into the program. Finebaum’s vocal skepticism about Michigan and its coach didn’t sit well with Flair, who had switched his allegiance from Georgia to Michigan, much to Finebaum’s chagrin.

Finebaum didn’t hold back in his responses, calling Flair “washed up” and suggesting he was scraping for relevance. This back-and-forth continued, with each personality using their platform to take shots at the other. Flair, embracing his wrestling persona, kept the rivalry entertaining and over-the-top, fitting his signature style.

Finebaum had been vocal in his opposition to Michigan all year. He confidently stated that they wouldn’t beat Ohio State and then doubled down after victory by saying they wouldn’t win a National Championship. He later admitted he was wrong, but that wasn’t enough for Ric Flair, who came all guns blazing for the ESPN analyst.

College Football Crossover

Despite the humorous undertones, this feud reflects the deep passions and loyalties in the world of college football and sports entertainment. It showcases how sports can intertwine with other entertainment forms, creating a unique blend of drama and spectacle.

The Flair vs. Finebaum spat, while not to be taken too seriously, has added an extra layer of entertainment to the college football season, reminding fans and viewers that sports can be as much about the personalities off the field as the action on it.

David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
