College Basketball News and Rumors

Rick Pitino, St. John’s Land Kansas Transfer Ejiofor

Author image
Colin Lynch
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Zuby-Ejiofor-1000x600

St. John’s and Rick Pitino have landed the athletic power forward he said they desperately needed.

After considering a visit to Kentucky, Zuby Ejiofor, a transfer from Kansas, has committed to joining Rick Pitino and the St. John’s Red Storm. Ejiofor’s commitment comes as a contingency plan in case Oscar Tshiebwe, who initially planned to visit Kentucky, decides to leave the team. While Ejiofor may have been a depth piece with limited playing time at Kentucky, his addition to St. John’s adds to the roster Pitino is assembling.

If Tshiebwe does not return to Kentucky, the team will face challenges in finding suitable replacements for the frontcourt. It remains uncertain who the Wildcats could fill the roster with in Tshiebwe’s absence.

Pitino Keeps Adding Talent

On the other hand, Pitino has been successful in securing transfers with connections to Kentucky, as evidenced by landing Jordan Dingle. Ejiofor, a 6-foot-9 power forward, had a modest freshman season at Kansas, averaging 1.2 points and 1.7 rebounds perRick Pitino, St. John's Land Kansas Transfer Ejiofor game. However, he is known for his work ethic, athleticism, and motor. While he may have had to wait until his junior year to earn a significant role at Kansas due to over-recruitment concerns, joining Pitino at St. John’s provides him with the opportunity for development and increased playing time. Ejiofor is the 10th transfer addition for Pitino. Ejiofor initially chose Kansas over Texas, Arkansas, Oklahoma, and TCU.

“I heard everything they had to say and I felt the love from the entire staff and just how beautiful the campus was and how I saw myself developing,” Ejiofor said in a phone interview. We visited Villanova and we enjoyed our time there. We thought it was a great campus, we thought it was a good foot as far as basketball-wise, but when we went to St. John’s, everything fell right in place as far as the coaching staff. And coach Rick Pitino and the legacy he’s left on the game as well.” – Zuby Ejiofor

Pitino On Zuby

“Zuby is a quality athlete, basketball player and person. He is an outstanding defensive player who is really going to bolster our front court.” – Rick Pitino

 

“Beforehand the [St. John’s staff] believed I was a five, but I could turn into a four,” he said. “They said they would improve my shot and develop me and handling the ball around the perimeter. Rick Pitino said I was a true forward and he would love to coach me…This morning I ended up telling Coach Pitino that I was going to be on the team next year and they were excited and so was I and that’s how it is.” – Zuby Ejiofor

It appears Pitino is already on the right track to bringing the Johnnies back into contention in the Big East and into national relevance. He’ll have to have another great recruiting class next year, but this is a heck of a start.

Topics  
College Basketball News and Rumors Featured Featured Story Features NCAA
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
View All Posts By Colin Lynch

Colin Lynch

Twitter Linkedin
After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
View All Posts By Colin Lynch

Related To College Basketball News and Rumors

College Basketball News and Rumors
dickinson goes to kansas (1)

College Basketball Transfer Portal 2023: Hunter Dickinson Commits to Kansas; Arizona Lands Jaden Bradley

Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  May 4 2023
College Basketball News and Rumors
poker faced hunter dickinson transfer (1)
College Basketball Transfer Portal 2023: ‘Poker Faced’ Hunter Dickinson Leaves Kentucky Without Committing, Plans Villanova Visit
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Apr 26 2023
College Basketball News and Rumors
hunter dickinson visits kentucky (1)
College Basketball Transfer Portal 2023: Kentucky Hosts Hunter Dickinson After Losing A Pair Of Players; Vanderbilt, Memphis Down Contributors
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Apr 24 2023
College Basketball News and Rumors
Michigan center Hunter Dickinson flexes.
College Basketball Transfer Portal 2023: Hunter Dickinson Visiting Kentucky; Tre White Looking For New Program; Kansas Lands Shooter
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Apr 20 2023
College Basketball News and Rumors
juwan howard grow coach (1)
Michigan Basketball Recruiting: Wolverines Offer 5-Star Asa Newell, Target Transfers To Fill Out Roster Puzzle
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Apr 7 2023
College Basketball News and Rumors
Emeka Okafor
March Madness 2023: Look at five UConn titles in March Madness history
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 4 2023
College Basketball News and Rumors
Kentucky Wildcats head coach John Calipari walks on the court.
NCAA Tournament 2024 Odds: Kentucky, Duke Top The List
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Apr 4 2023
More News
Arrow to top