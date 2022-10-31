Royals name Matt Quatraro new manager

The Kansas City Royals have named Matt Quatraro of Selkirk, New York as their new manager. Quatraro replaces Mike Matheny of Columbus, Ohio, who was fired on October 5.

First Major League Baseball Managerial Job

This will be the first time Quatraro will be a manager in Major League Baseball. He will be the first manager hired by the Royals with no prior Major League experience since Trey Hillman of Amarillo, Texas was the Royals manager from 2008 to 2010. When Ned Yost of Eureka, California managed the Kansas City Royals from 2010 to 2019, he was previously with the Milwaukee Brewers from 2003 to 2008. Then prior to Matheny managing the Royals from 2020 to 2022, he managed the other Missouri- based team in Major League Baseball, the St. Louis Cardinals, from 2012 to 2018.

Prior Major League Coaching Experience

Quatraro was an assistant hitting coach for the Cleveland Indians from 2014 to 2017. He was then with the Tampa Bay Rays starting in the 2018 Major League Baseball season. Quatraro was initially the third base coach in his first year with the Rays, and then promoted to bench coach in 2019. A spot became available when the Toronto Blue Jays named Charlie Montoyo their manager on October 25, 2018.

Minor League Manager

Despite no major league managerial experience, Quatraro does have minor league managerial experience in the Rays system. He was with the Hudson Valley Renegades in the New York-Penn League in 2006 and 2007. Quatraro was then with the Columbus Catfish of the South Atlantic League in 2008, and then the Bowling Green Hot Rods of the South Atlantic League in 2009. The Renegades, Catfish and Hot Rods were all part of A Ball. In the four seasons Quatraro was a minor league manager, he did not have a winning season. He posted an overall record of 196 wins and 228 losses for a winning percentage of .462.

Royals 2022 season

In 2022, the Royals had a record of 65 wins and 97 losses. They were last in the American League Central and 27 games back of the division-leading Cleveland Guardians.