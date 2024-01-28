Royals sign second baseman Adam Frazier

The Kansas City Royals signed second baseman Adam Frazier of Athens, Georgia to a one-year contract worth $4.5 million according to the Associated Press on Saturday. The Royals are the fifth team Frazier has played for following six seasons with the Pittsburgh Pirates (2016 to 2021), and one season with the San Diego Padres (2021), Seattle Mariners (2022), and Baltimore Orioles (2023).

Frazier in 2023

In 141 games, 455 plate appearances and 412 at bats in 2023, Frazier batted .240 with 13 home runs and 60 runs batted in with the Orioles. He scored 59 runs, and had 99 hits, 21 doubles, two triples, 11 stolen bases, 32 walks, 163 total bases, four sacrifice bunts, two sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .300, and a slugging percentage of .396. Frazier’s sacrifice flies came in Orioles’s wins. The first came in an 8-3 Orioles win over the San Francisco Giants on June 4, and the second came in a 6-1 Orioles win over the Toronto Blue Jays on August 3.

Frazier’s Multi-Home Run game in 2023

Frazier hit two home runs for the Orioles on July 14. It came in a 5-2 Orioles win over the Miami Marlins. He added a single in the contest for a three-hit game, and had four runs batted in.

Versatile defensively

Even though Frazier played primarily at second base in 2023, he does have Major League Baseball experience at other positions. He has previously played in the outfield, and has marginally played at shortstop and third base. At 32 years of age, Frazier will provide definite experience to the Royals lineup.

All-Star in 2021

Frazier was an All-Star in 2021 while he split his time with the Pirates and Padres. In 155 games, 639 plate appearances and 577 at bats, he batted .305 with five home runs and 43 runs batted in. Frazier scored 83 runs and had 176 hits, 36 doubles, five triples, 10 stolen bases, 48 walks, 237 total bases, three sacrifice bunts, one sacrifice fly, an on base percentage of .368 and a slugging percentage of .411.