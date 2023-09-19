Broncos

Russell Wilson May Wear Wristband for Plays Soon

Author image
Mathew Huff
Sports Editor
3 min read
russell-wilson-2-1400-us

To say the Denver Broncos have had one of the most disappointing starts to the new NFL season would be an understatement. They have started the Sean Payton 0-2 and the slander to Russell Wilson is once again coming down in full boar. While he has certainly played better this season, there are still a few things the veteran quarterback needs to work on if the team is going to turn things around. One of these changes could include him wearing a wristband for play calls in week three.

Sean Payton Says Russell Wilson May Need to Wear Wristband for Play Calls 

Denver’s Disappointing Start 

The Broncos are currently tied at the bottom of the AFC West with the Los Angeles Chargers with an 0-2 record. However, what is more disheartening is how the Broncos have lost their games. Against the Las Vegas Raiders, they lost by one point and allowed Jimmy Garrappolo to scramble for a game-sealing first down. This past week, they had a 21-3 lead that they blew to the Washington Commanders and ended up losing 35-33 in another one possession matchup. Sean Payton shared some thoughts on his quarterback after the loss.

“There (were) a number of drives where we’re late with personnel, getting out of the huddle we took a while. I mean, that’s gotta change. We had to burn timeouts in the first half (and) I’m not used to doing (that). We’ve gotta be better. I’ve gotta be better. Russ has gotta be sharper with getting the play out, and then we’ve gotta look at how much we have in. But, you know, if we need to wristband it, we will.”

While it is unfair to place all of the blame on Wilson, especially with the defensive struggles, this could be a good start in terms of making a change.

How Russell Wilson Has Performed To Start the New Campaign

It would be ignorant to blame all of Denver’s woes on Wilson. To start the year, Wilson has tallied five touchdowns and only one pick. Even then, the interception was somewhat questionable. Also, one should note that Denver’s offense is leading the league in points per possession. As for Russell Wilson, among AFC West quarterback so far, he ranks second in completion percentage (68 percent), third in yards (485), first in touchdowns with five, and first in passer rating (105).

Yes, this is only among his division, but remember this is a division that also features Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert. While Wilson does need to get his offense to the line of scrimmage faster, it would be unfair to heap all of the blame on him. The team may be 0-2, but Russell Wilson already looks a lot better in Sean Payton’s system.

NFL Betting Guides 2023

Mathew Huff

Mathew is a contributor here for TheSportsDaily along with being one with BasketballInsiders. Along with basketball, Mathew also has a passion for the NFL and loves helping gamblers win as much money as they can. He has been in the sports writing industry for close to 7 years now, but is always focused on providing his best effort to potential sports bettors.
