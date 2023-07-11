Kamara is still not out of the woods as he still is subject to an NFL suspension

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara has reached a plea agreement in his 2022 assault case, according to court documents obtained by TMZ. Kamara has agreed to plead no contest to a lesser misdemeanor charge of breach of peace, resulting in the dismissal of felony battery and misdemeanor conspiracy to commit battery charges.

#Saints RB Alvin Kamara pleaded no contest today to a misdemeanor charge connected to his alleged participation in a fight that occurred in Las Vegas in 2022, per @davidcharns. Kamara could still be subject to suspension by the NFL under their personal conduct policy. pic.twitter.com/ZItU7MtoqW — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 11, 2023

Plea Agreement to be Finalized in July

As part of the agreement, Kamara will be required to perform 30 hours of community service and pay $105,000 to cover the medical expenses of Darnell Greene, the victim of the assault. The incident took place on February 5, 2022, at a hotel in Las Vegas, just before the Pro Bowl. Kamara and three other men were indicted for their involvement, and surveillance video of the incident was made public in November.

Video: #Saints RB Alvin Kamara punched a man repeatedly during a violent altercation inside of a Las Vegas hotel earlier this year, via @TMZpic.twitter.com/1uW41rUhg4 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 6, 2022

The plea agreement is expected to be finalized by a judge in July. Kamara’s attorney, David Chesnoff, expressed Kamara’s satisfaction with the resolution and his focus on the upcoming NFL season. However, Kamara may still face disciplinary action from the NFL under the league’s personal conduct policy, as his case remains under review by the league.

Kamara is Still Subject to An NFL Suspension

The resolution of the legal matter provides some closure for Kamara, allowing him to put the incident behind him and focus on his professional career. The talented running back will now shift his attention to the upcoming NFL season, aiming for success on the field while awaiting the league’s decision on potential disciplinary measures.

The NFL spokesperson confirmed that they have been closely monitoring the developments in Kamara’s case and will continue to review it before making any decisions regarding his potential suspension. Kamara’s plea agreement marks an important step in the legal process, but the final outcome and any repercussions from the league are yet to be determined.