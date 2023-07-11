Featured

Saints’ RB Alvin Kamara Pleads No Contest to Misdemeanor Charge in Assault Case

Author image
Colin Lynch
Twitter Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
NFL: Minnesota Vikings at New Orleans Saints

Kamara is still not out of the woods as he still is subject to an NFL suspension

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara has reached a plea agreement in his 2022 assault case, according to court documents obtained by TMZ. Kamara has agreed to plead no contest to a lesser misdemeanor charge of breach of peace, resulting in the dismissal of felony battery and misdemeanor conspiracy to commit battery charges.

Plea Agreement to be Finalized in July

As part of the agreement, Kamara will be required to perform 30 hours of community service and pay $105,000 to cover the medical expenses of Darnell Greene, the victim of the assault. The incident took place on February 5, 2022, at a hotel in Las Vegas, just before the Pro Bowl. Kamara and three other men were indicted for their involvement, and surveillance video of the incident was made public in November.

The plea agreement is expected to be finalized by a judge in July. Kamara’s attorney, David Chesnoff, expressed Kamara’s satisfaction with the resolution and his focus on the upcoming NFL season. However, Kamara may still face disciplinary action from the NFL under the league’s personal conduct policy, as his case remains under review by the league.

Kamara is Still Subject to An NFL Suspension

The resolution of the legal matter provides some closure for Kamara, allowing him to put the incident behind him and focus on his professional career. The talented running back will now shift his attention to the upcoming NFL season, aiming for success on the field while awaiting the league’s decision on potential disciplinary measures.

The NFL spokesperson confirmed that they have been closely monitoring the developments in Kamara’s case and will continue to review it before making any decisions regarding his potential suspension. Kamara’s plea agreement marks an important step in the legal process, but the final outcome and any repercussions from the league are yet to be determined.

Topics  
Featured Featured Story Features NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin Instagram

Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
View All Posts By Colin Lynch

Colin Lynch

Twitter Linkedin Instagram
After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
View All Posts By Colin Lynch

Related To Featured

Featured
Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden

James Harden Remaining With 76ers Seeming More Likely

Author image Mathew Huff  •  1h
Featured
GettyImages-103984815-1024x690
A List of the Top All-Time NFL, NBA Stars selected in the Major League Baseball Draft
Author image Colin Lynch  •  7h
Featured
Pascal-Siakam-Toronto-Raptors
Indiana Pacers Emerge as Favorites to Trade for Pascal Siakam
Author image Mathew Huff  •  19h
Featured
lavine7
Bulls Star Zach LaVine Purchases $34 Million Mansion in Orange County (Photos)
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Jul 10 2023
Featured
vRa0OUo4FG
MLB: Carlos Rodon Leaves to Cheers After Yankee Stadium Debut
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Jul 9 2023
Featured
GettyImages-1241834036-1024x575
Mahomes, Kelce Take Down Curry, Klay In The Match
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Jun 30 2023
Featured
MLB: Chicago White Sox at Los Angeles Angels
MLB Announces All-Star Starters For 2023 MLB All-Star Game
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Jun 30 2023
More News
Arrow to top