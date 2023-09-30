The San Francisco Giants did not wait for the 2023 MLB season to end to fire their manager.

Gabe Kapler, 48, was fired on Friday afternoon with three games remaining in the season.

Gabe Kapler’s tenure as Giants manager ⚫️ 4 seasons

⚫️ 295-248 record

⚫️ .543 winning percentage

⚫️ 1 playoff appearance pic.twitter.com/1TITPzsNiD — KNBR (@KNBR) September 29, 2023

Bench coach Kai Correa was named interim manager for the final weekend of the season.

It is a rapid turnabout for Kapler who was the 2021 NL Manager of the Year leading the Giants to 107 wins in his second season with the team.

In 2022, the Giants finished 30 games behind the division-leading Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West.

This season, the Giants started to fall apart after the All-Star break but more drastically in September when they still had an opportunity to claim the third wildcard spot.

They went 8-17 and played poorly when the stakes were the highest.

Some argue that Kapler is taking the fall for the underperforming team, but it is not entirely his fault.

Austin Slater on the Giants’ clubhouse culture and Gabe Kapler’s management style: “I think it’s getting a lot more attention than it probably deserves right now… I think this is just what happens when you lose baseball games.” pic.twitter.com/gxF7vRq1mz — KNBR (@KNBR) September 30, 2023

Outfielder Austin Slater said:

“It’s a combination of sloppy baseball, poor offense, our pitching that we were riding for most of the year, it started to show some holes. So all around, there’s not one point on the team or one person or one group to blame. It was just an overall, just bad baseball.”

