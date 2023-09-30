MLB News and Rumors

San Francisco Giants Fire Manager Gabe Kapler Effective Immediately

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
Gabe Kaplar

The San Francisco Giants did not wait for the 2023 MLB season to end to fire their manager.

Gabe Kapler, 48, was fired on Friday afternoon with three games remaining in the season.

Bench coach Kai Correa was named interim manager for the final weekend of the season.

It is a rapid turnabout for Kapler who was the 2021 NL Manager of the Year leading the Giants to 107 wins in his second season with the team.

In 2022, the Giants finished 30 games behind the division-leading Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West.

This season, the Giants started to fall apart after the All-Star break but more drastically in September when they still had an opportunity to claim the third wildcard spot.

They went 8-17 and played poorly when the stakes were the highest.

Some argue that Kapler is taking the fall for the underperforming team, but it is not entirely his fault.

Outfielder Austin Slater said:

“It’s a combination of sloppy baseball, poor offense, our pitching that we were riding for most of the year, it started to show some holes. So all around, there’s not one point on the team or one person or one group to blame.  It was just an overall, just bad baseball.”

MLB Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
MLB News and Rumors S.F. Giants
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To MLB News and Rumors

MLB News and Rumors
Jim Palmer

The Baltimore Orioles Will Honor Jim Palmer’s 60 Years With The Team In Friday Pregame Ceremony

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  4h
MLB News and Rumors
Adolis Garcia
Seven MLB series that have meaning on final weekend of the season
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  10h
MLB News and Rumors
tim-wakefield
Former Boston Red Sox Pitcher Tim Wakefield And His Wife Stacy Ask For Privacy As Each Battles Cancer
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Sep 28 2023
MLB News and Rumors
Baltimore Orioles
The Baltimore Orioles Will Clinch AL East Division With Victory On Thursday Night
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Sep 28 2023
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: New York Mets at Atlanta Braves
Ronald Acuna Jr. becomes first player with 40 HRs and 70 SBs in a season
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Sep 28 2023
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: Cleveland Indians at Minnesota Twins
Guardians Manager Terry Francona Gets A Loving Sendoff In Cleveland
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Sep 27 2023
MLB News and Rumors
Matt Olson High Five Home Run
Braves become third MLB team to hit 300 home runs in a season
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Sep 27 2023
More News
Arrow to top