Seattle Mariners and Baltimore Orioles enter All-Star break red hot

The Seattle Mariners and Baltimore Orioles are both entering the 2022 Major League Baseball All-Star break smoking hot. The Mariners have won an amazing 14 games in a row, while the Orioles have won 11 of their last 13. Prior to the streak, the Mariners had a record of 37 wins and 42 losses, while the Orioles were at 35 wins and 44 losses. Now the Mariners are nine games above .500 at 51 wins and 42 losses, and hold down the second wildcard spot in the American League. Meanwhile, the Orioles have got themselves back at the .500 mark and are three and a half games back of the Blue Jays for the third wildcard spot in the American League.

The Mariners are one win away from tying their longest winning streak in franchise history. Seattle won 15 straight games from May 23 to June 8, 2001. The longest winning streak in Major League history belongs to the New York Giants, who won 26 straight games from September 7-30, 1916.

Mariners Streak

During the Mariners streak, Seattle began their 14 game-winning streak with a pair of 2-1 wins over the Oakland Athletics on July 2 and 3. They then beat the San Diego Padres in a two-game interleague series in southern California by scores of 8-2, and 6-2. Seattle then made a statement with a four-game sweep over the Toronto Blue Jays by scores of 8-3, 5-2, 2-1 and 6-5. The Mariners then beat the Washington Nationals in both games of a doubleheader on Wednesday by scores of 6-4 and 2-1, before delivering with another four-game sweep over the Texas Rangers. This time, the Mariners won by scores of 6-5, 8-3, 3-2, and 6-2.

Many expected Seattle to be decent by the All-Star break. Few would have expected Baltimore to be a very respectable record of 46 wins and 46 losses, considering the fact they are in a very tough American League East. Remember. the Orioles were a horrendous 52 wins and 110 losses just a season ago.

Orioles Streak

The Orioles won 10 straight games themselves during their hot streak. They began the streak with a 3-1 win over the Minnesota Twins on July 3. That was followed by a three-game sweep over the Rangers, where they won by scores of 7-6, 10-9, and 2-1. Baltimore won these three games by one-run scores. Baltimore then swept the underachieving Los Angeles Angels by scores of 4-1, 5-4, 1-0, and 9-5, before beating the Chicago Cubs in a midweek interleague series at the historic Wrigley Field by scores of 4-2 and 7-1. This past weekend Baltimore played a three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays and beat Tampa 6-4 on Saturday despite losing two of the three games.

The Mariners and Orioles who Produced

From a statistical standpoint, the Mariners have had 20 home runs in the last 15 days, with first baseman Carlos Santana leading the way with four home runs. Among the other Mariners with hot bats include infielder Sam Haggerty (.360 with nine hits in 25 at bats) and second baseman Adam Frazier (.341 with 15 hits in 44 at bats). On the mound, Robbie Ray, Chris Flexen and Logan Gilbert have been electric in a starting role. They are 5-0 with 54 strikeouts and an earned run average of 2.25.

Meanwhile, the Orioles were led by third baseman Ramon Urias (.385, three home runs, 13 RBIs) over the last 15 days. On the mound, the Orioles have had great relief pitching from Bryan Baker (1.23 ERA in 7 games) and Jorge Lopez (1.29 in six games).