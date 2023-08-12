Semifinals set for 2023 Women’s World Cup

The final four is set at the 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. On Saturday from Lang Park in Brisbane, Australia, the longest penalty shootout in Women’s World Cup history was played as Australia beat France 7-6. There were no goals scored in regulation or extra time. It was the first time ever in Women’s World Cup history that Australia qualified for the semifinals. Then from Stadium Australia in Sydney, England defeated Colombia 2-1.

Who scored on penalties for Australia?

The seven Australians who scored on penalties against France were forward Caitlin Foord of Shellharbour, New South Wales, forward Sam Kerr of East Fremantle, Western Australia, forward Mary Fowler of Cairns, Queensland, midfielder Katrina Gorry of Brisbane, Queensland, midfielder Tameka Yallop of Orange, New South Wales, defender Ellie Carpenter of Cowra, New South Wales, and winger Cortnee Vine of Shepparton, Victoria.

Who scored for England?

England was initially down 1-0 to Colombia as midfielder Leicy Santos of Lorica scored in the 44th minute. Many expected Colombia would enter halftime with a 1-0 lead, however forward Lauren Hemp of North Walsham tied the contest in the seventh minute of extra time in the opening half. It was literally the last shot on net before the halftime whistle. Then Alessia Russo scored the game-winning goal in the 63rd minute to give England a lead they would not relinquish.

For Hemp, it was her 12th international goal for England and second goal of the 2023 Women’s World Cup. She previously scored the second goal for England in a 6-1 win over China in Adelaide in group stage action on August 1. For Russo, it was her 13th international goal for England. Like Hemp, Russo has two goals at the Women’s World Cup. She scored England’s first goal in the win over China.

England won without Lauren James

James was suspended two games for stomping on Michelle Alozie in England’s round of 16 win over Nigeria. She will miss England’s semifinal game against Australia on August 16 from Sydney too. Spain will play Sweden in the first semifinal on Tuesday from Auckland.