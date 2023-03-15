College basketball analyst Seth Davis has filled out his March Madness 2023 bracket. Get Davis’ March Madness predictions and expert picks below.

The countdown to March Madness began with the First Four on Tuesday and CBS analyst Seth Davis has locked in his bracket picks for the 2023 NCAA Tournament. Davis has a few March Madness sleeper picks in his bracket, including No. 12-seeded Charleston advancing to the Sweet 16.

Check out Davis' March Madness bracket predictions below.

Seth Davis March Madness 2023 Bracket

Seth Davis March Madness 2023 Predictions & Picks

Davis is currently a college basketball analyst for CBS and a senior writer for The Athletic.

He recently released his March Madness brackets, which includes a few Cinderella picks, including Charleston making it to the Sweet 16 and Marquette to the Final Four.

Davis has Alabama winning the National Championship.

Scroll down below to learn more about Seth Davis' March Madness picks.

Charleston To Reach The Sweet 16

Charleston is red hot heading into March Madness. The Cougars have won 10 straight games in a row, including the Colonial Athletic Association tournament last weekend. While it bought them an automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament, they sit as a No. 12 seed heading into the Big Dance.

Davis has Charleston pulling off a few upsets and he’s taken them to advance all the way to the Sweet 16. The Cougars are a veteran team that doesn’t have many weaknesses. They rank in the top-20 for both offensive and defensive efficiency in the country.

The Cougars also rank 10th in Division I in 3-pointers, making them a constant threat behind the arc, something that will make Charleston one of the most dangerous mid-majors come tournament time.

Indiana To Reach The Sweet 16

The Indiana Hoosiers are looking to bounce back in the Big Dance after getting bounced in the second round in 2022.

This year, they have the star power to back them up with one of the best one-two punches in the nation in Trayce Jackson-Davis and Jalen Hood-Schnifino.

The pair are lethal with Jackson-Davis among the most productive players in the country. He averages 20.8 points, 10.9 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 2.7 blocks a game.

A freshman guard, Hood-Schifino is rolling in at 13.5 points and 3.7 assists a game but will need to grow up if the Hoosiers want to make a deep run.

With the pair being such a huge threat, defenses fold around them, leaving sharp-shooters like Miller Koop and Trey Galloway open behind the arc. They have a 22-11 record and came in second in the Big 10 Conference.

Jackson-Davis has the talent around him to lead Indiana to the Sweet 16 this year.

Marquette To Reach The Final Four (+400)

Marquette is the king of the Big East once again.

Despite not receiving one D1 transfer in the offseason, Shaka Smart and the Golden Eagles are a huge threat in the tournament this year.

The Golden Eagles come in riding a nine-game winning streak and own a 28-6 record this season. Marquette has two of the best scorers in the Big East in Tyler Kolek and Kam Jones. The duo also has a great supporting cast of solid sophomores, which should give the Golden Eagles enough firepower to make a deep NCAA tournament run.

Marquette ranks seventh in the nation in adjusted offensive rating according to KenPom.com. The Golden Eagles take the majority of their shots at the rim or three-point range, which has made them one of the most efficient offensive teams in the country.

Davis has taken the Golden Eagles all the way to the Final Four.

Alabama To Win National Championship(+550)

Alabama is the team to beat in the NCAA Tournament this year.

They secured the No.1 seed after sweeping the SEC title for the second time in three years. The Crimson Tide are led by SEC Player of the Year, Brandon Miller, who averages 18.9 points and 8.2 rebounds a game.

As great as Miller has been this year, head coach Nate Oats rode his defense to an impressive 29-5 record and an SEC Tournament title.

Coming into the NCAA Tournament, Alabama is the No.3 ranked defensive team in the country. The Crimson Tide have held opponents to an effective field goal percentage of just 41.5%, the best mark in the nation this season.

