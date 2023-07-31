Seven intriguing MLB series that begin July 31

The month of July is leaving with a bang as there are seven intriguing series that are set to begin on July 31. Here is what the schedule has in store.

Philadelphia Phillies @ Miami Marlins

The Marlins are at 57 wins and 49 losses. The Phillies are at 56 wins and 49 losses. Miami and Milwaukee are tied for the second wildcard spot in the National League, with the Phillies half a game back of a playoff spot.

Marlins second baseman Luis Arraez leads Major League Baseball with a .377 batting average and 146 hits. Phillies starting pitcher Taijuan Walker leads the Majors with 11 wins, and gets the start Monday for the Phillies.

Tampa Bay Rays @ New York Yankees

The Rays are second in the American League East at 64 wins and 44 losses. The Yankees are last in the American League East at 55 wins and 50 losses. Tampa Bay trails Baltimore by a game and a half for first place in the American League East, and also hold down the top wildcard spot. The Yankees are three and a half games back of the Toronto Blue Jays and Houston Astros for the final wildcard spot.

Rays first baseman Yandy Diaz is second in the American League with a .315 batting average, and Rays shortstop Wander Franco is second in the American League with 29 stolen bases. Rays starting pitchers Zach Eflin and Shane McClanahan leads the Majors in wins with 11. Eflin gets the start on Tuesday and McClanahan on Wednesday. Yankees ace Gerrit Cole leads the American League with a 2.64 earned run average and Major League Baseball with 16 quality starts. He gets the start on Wednesday.

Baltimore Orioles @ Toronto Blue Jays

The Orioles have the best record in the American League at 64 wins and 41 losses. The Blue Jays have the second best Wildcard record at 59 wins and 47 losses.

Orioles closer Felix Bautista leads the American League with 28 saves. Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette leads the American League with a .318 batting average and 142 hits.

Los Angeles Angels @ Atlanta Braves

The Angels are at 55 wins and 51 losses, and trail the Blue Jays and Astros by four games for the final wildcard spot in the American League. The Braves have the best record in all of baseball at 67 wins and 36 losses.

The Angels are led by the best player in the game, Shohei Ohtani. He leads the Majors with 39 home runs and is second in the American League with 81 runs batted in. As a pitcher, Ohtani is third in the American League with 156 strikeouts. Meanwhile, the Braves are led by pitcher Spencer Strider, outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr., and first baseman Matt Olson. Strider, who gets the start on Tuesday for the Braves, leads the Majors with 11 wins and 199 strikeouts. Acuna Jr. is second in Major League Baseball with a .335 batting average and second in the National League with 138 hits. Acuna Jr. also leads Major League Baseball with 51 stolen bases. Olson leads the Major Leagues with 88 runs batted in, and the National League with 35 home runs.

Cincinnati Reds @ Chicago Cubs

The Reds lead the National League Central by half a game over the Milwaukee Brewers. Cincinnati is at 58 wins and 49 losses. Chicago is at 53 wins and 52 losses. They trail the Reds by four games for the division lead, and the Brewers and Marlins by three and a half games for the last National League wildcard spot.

The Reds are led by closer Alexis Diaz, who leads the Major Leagues with 31 saves. The Cubs are led by starting pitchers Justin Steele and Marcus Stroman. Steele leads the Majors with 11 wins, and is second in the National League with a 2.87 earned run average. Stroman is second in the National League with 15 quality starts. Stroman gets the start on Monday, and Steele gets the start on Tuesday.

Boston Red Sox @ Seattle Mariners

The Red Sox are at 56 wins and 49 losses, and trail the Blue Jays and Astros by two and a half games for the final wildcard spot in the American League. The Mariners are at 54 wins and 51 losses, and trail the Blue Jays and Astros by four and a half games. The Mariners are led by starting pitchers Luis Castillo and George Kirby. Castillo is third in the American League with a 2.88 earned run average, and Kirby is second in the American League with 15 quality starts. Kirby gets the start for the Mariners on Monday.

Arizona Diamondbacks @ San Francisco Giants

The Giants are in second place in the National League West at 58 wins and 48 losses. The Diamondbacks are in third place in the National League West at 56 wins and 50 losses. San Francisco is two games back of the division leading Dodgers and the Diamondbacks are four back. In the wildcard, the Giants have the top record, while the Diamondbacks are one game back of the Milwaukee Brewers and Miami Marlins.

Diamondbacks ace Zac Gallen leads the Majors with 11 wins. Meanwhile, Giants closer Camilo Doval leads the Majors with 31 saves, and Giants starter Logan Webb leads the Majors with 16 quality starts. Gallen gets the start on Tuesday for the Snakes, snd Webb gets the start Wednesday for the Giants.