“Shooting Stars”: The LeBron James Biopic

Colin Lynch
Sports Editor
3 min read
The Biopic documenting the start of one of the best and most hyped athletic careers ever is finally out.

Now renowned as one of the greatest basketball players of all time, LeBron James had a remarkable journey from being a highly-touted high school star to achieving NBA glory. His new movie, ‘Shooting Stars,’ delves into his rise to basketball stardom alongside his close friends from St. Vincent-St. Mary High School.

The Story Line Behind “Shooting Stars”

Directed by Emmy nominee Chris Robinson and produced by Academy Award nominees Terence Winter, Rachel Winter, Spencer Beighley, LeBron James, and his business partner Maverick Carter, the film portrays James’ early years. ‘Shooting Stars’ is based on a book co-authored by James and Pulitzer Prize-winning author Buzz Bissinger.

The storyline revolves around LeBron James and his childhood companions Dru Joyce III, Willie McGee, Sian Cotton, and Romeo Travis. In their pursuit of playing together, they transitioned from the Akron public school system to St. Vincent-St. Mary High School, where they joined forces and embarked on an extraordinary journey. Before their time at St. Vincent-St. Mary, the group had played together on their rec league team, aptly named Shooting Stars.

A Nod to LeBron’s Incredible Start to His Career

Mookie Cook is at the forefront of the film, making his acting debut as he takes on the role of LeBron James. The cast also includes notable names such as Caleb McLaughlin from Stranger Things, Wood Harris, and up-and-coming NBA Draft prospect Scoot Henderson.

‘Shooting Stars’ encapsulates the camaraderie, determination, and talent that propelled LeBron James and his friends to become the country’s number one high school basketball team. Their exceptional achievements include winning three consecutive state championships before James himself was selected as the first overall pick by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2003 NBA Draft.
The movie provides an intimate look at James’ formative years and the experiences that shaped him into the remarkable athlete and person he is today. ‘Shooting Stars’ celebrates the bonds of friendship, the pursuit of dreams, and the transformative power of basketball in LeBron James’ extraordinary journey.

Shooting Stars release date

  • Date: June 2, 2023
  • How to watch: Peacock

The film will officially be released on June 2, 2023.

Shooting Stars isn’t getting a theatrical release and will be released exclusively on Peacock.

Actor/Actress Character
Mookie Cook LeBron James
Caleb McLaughlin Dru Joyce III
Wood Harris Dru Joyce II
Scoot Henderson Romeo Travis
Khalil Everage Sian Cotton
Avery Willia Willie McGee
Jett Howard Carmelo Anthony
Algee Smith Illya McGee
Dermot Mulroney Keith Dambrot
Natalie Paul Gloria James
Katlyn Nichol Savannah James
Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
