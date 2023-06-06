“Shooting Stars”: The LeBron James Biopic

The Biopic documenting the start of one of the best and most hyped athletic careers ever is finally out.

Now renowned as one of the greatest basketball players of all time, LeBron James had a remarkable journey from being a highly-touted high school star to achieving NBA glory. His new movie, ‘Shooting Stars,’ delves into his rise to basketball stardom alongside his close friends from St. Vincent-St. Mary High School.

The Story Line Behind “Shooting Stars”

Directed by Emmy nominee Chris Robinson and produced by Academy Award nominees Terence Winter, Rachel Winter, Spencer Beighley, LeBron James, and his business partner Maverick Carter, the film portrays James’ early years. ‘Shooting Stars’ is based on a book co-authored by James and Pulitzer Prize-winning author Buzz Bissinger.

The storyline revolves around LeBron James and his childhood companions Dru Joyce III, Willie McGee, Sian Cotton, and Romeo Travis. In their pursuit of playing together, they transitioned from the Akron public school system to St. Vincent-St. Mary High School, where they joined forces and embarked on an extraordinary journey. Before their time at St. Vincent-St. Mary, the group had played together on their rec league team, aptly named Shooting Stars.

A Nod to LeBron’s Incredible Start to His Career

Mookie Cook is at the forefront of the film, making his acting debut as he takes on the role of LeBron James. The cast also includes notable names such as Caleb McLaughlin from Stranger Things, Wood Harris, and up-and-coming NBA Draft prospect Scoot Henderson.

‘Shooting Stars’ encapsulates the camaraderie, determination, and talent that propelled LeBron James and his friends to become the country’s number one high school basketball team. Their exceptional achievements include winning three consecutive state championships before James himself was selected as the first overall pick by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2003 NBA Draft.

The movie provides an intimate look at James’ formative years and the experiences that shaped him into the remarkable athlete and person he is today. ‘Shooting Stars’ celebrates the bonds of friendship, the pursuit of dreams, and the transformative power of basketball in LeBron James’ extraordinary journey.

Shooting Stars release date

Date: June 2, 2023

June 2, 2023 How to watch: Peacock

The film will officially be released on June 2, 2023.

Shooting Stars isn’t getting a theatrical release and will be released exclusively on Peacock.

Actor/Actress Character Mookie Cook LeBron James Caleb McLaughlin Dru Joyce III Wood Harris Dru Joyce II Scoot Henderson Romeo Travis Khalil Everage Sian Cotton Avery Willia Willie McGee Jett Howard Carmelo Anthony Algee Smith Illya McGee Dermot Mulroney Keith Dambrot Natalie Paul Gloria James Katlyn Nichol Savannah James