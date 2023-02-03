NBA News and Rumors

Should Anthony Davis Have Been an All-Star?

Author image
Dylan Williams
Twitter Linkedin
3 min read
Should Anthony Davis Have Been an All-Star?

The NBA’s All-Star reserves were announced on Thursday, and there are many notable snubs. James Harden, Pascal Siakam, and Jimmy Butler did not make the cut in the Eastern Conference. While De’Aaron Fox and Anthony Edwards were left out in part due to a deep pool in the West. Then there is Los Angeles Lakers big man Anthony Davis who was left off the roster.

The “Street Clothes” Conversation

A big critique of Anthony Davis is the concerns about his durability. In the last two seasons, Davis has missed 78 of the Lakers’ 154 games, not including the playoffs in 2021 where he got hurt against Phoenix. The injuries got so frequent that Hall of Famer and TNT analyst Charles Barkley dubbed him “Street Clothes” after his groin injury in the 2021 playoffs.

This year has been much of the same problem. Davis has been limited to 29 games this season mainly due to a foot injury that cost him 20 games. However, the injuries may not be the reason for the snub, despite popular opinion. For example, Zion Williamson was voted an All-Star starter despite playing the same number of games as Davis. Williamson has not played since January 4th due to a hamstring injury. Memphis’s Jaren Jackson, who was voted in as a reserve, has only missed 17 games. However, due to Jackson only averaging 27 minutes a game, Davis has played more minutes total (967 to 945).

Anthony Davis on the Court

What may be lost in this situation due to his injuries is that Anthony Davis may be having one of his best seasons. Offensively, he is having his most efficient season so far. His 58% field goal percentage and 65% true shooting are currently the highest in his career and the biggest difference is his average shot distance. Davis’s average distance is 7.8 feet, which is the shortest since his rookie season in 2012-13. His efficiency from 3-10 feet is at 52.2% and he is shooting 32% of his shots at that range, by far the highest frequency of his career.

After splitting time between center and power forward, Davis has been playing center exclusively this year. Statistically, his defensive rating has gotten progressively higher during his time with the Lakers. This year, his rating is at 109.7, below the Lakers’ 114.6 team average.

Should He Be an All-Star?

We know the NBA never lacks star talent, especially in the Western Conference. However, it is hard to believe that a player that averaged 26 points and 12 rebounds per game was snubbed. No disrespect to the likes of Zion Williamson, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Domantas Sabonis, who were all voted in. But Anthony Davis deserved his ninth career All-Star bid, regardless of the games he missed with injuries.

Topics  
Lakers NBA News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dylan Williams

Dylan Williams is a contributor to the Sports Daily, based in Charlotte, NC. He started his sports reporting career as a student reporter at his alma mater, the University of North Carolina at Wilmington. In addition, he served as an Athletic Communications Intern with the UNCW athletic department during his time in college. Dylan has written for Fantom Sports Industries, and Basketball Insiders, and is now a frequent contributor to The Sports Daily. He specializes in news and editorial content in NFL, MLB, NBA, college sports, and SEO. Whether it is free agent news or feature stories, Dylan looks forward to providing news and insight to sports fans everywhere.
View All Posts By Dylan Williams

Dylan Williams

Twitter Linkedin
Dylan Williams is a contributor to the Sports Daily, based in Charlotte, NC. He started his sports reporting career as a student reporter at his alma mater, the University of North Carolina at Wilmington. In addition, he served as an Athletic Communications Intern with the UNCW athletic department during his time in college. Dylan has written for Fantom Sports Industries, and Basketball Insiders, and is now a frequent contributor to The Sports Daily. He specializes in news and editorial content in NFL, MLB, NBA, college sports, and SEO. Whether it is free agent news or feature stories, Dylan looks forward to providing news and insight to sports fans everywhere.
View All Posts By Dylan Williams

Related To NBA News and Rumors

NBA News and Rumors
Should Anthony Davis Have Been an All-Star?

Should Anthony Davis Have Been an All-Star?

Author image Dylan Williams  •  7min
NBA News and Rumors
Should Jason Kidd Be Worried About Luka Doncic’s High Usage Rate?
Mavericks’ Luka Donic Talks Big, Plays Like One Man Band in Return
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Jan 31 2023
NBA News and Rumors
Toronto Raptors: The Most Interesting Team in the Trade Deadline
Toronto Raptors: The Most Interesting Team in the Trade Deadline
Author image Dylan Williams  •  Jan 31 2023
NBA News and Rumors
NBA Rookie of the Year Race- Banchero, Mathurin Are Early Favorites
Rankings The Top Rookies In The NBA As Season Nears All-Star Break
Author image Steve Habel  •  Jan 30 2023
NBA News and Rumors
Steph Curry ejected
Steph Curry Ejected After Throwing Mouthpiece In Frustration
Author image Kyle Curran  •  Jan 26 2023
NBA News and Rumors
John Wall Calls Out the Houston Rockets, and it is Deserved
John Wall Calls Out the Houston Rockets, and it is Deserved
Author image Dylan Williams  •  Jan 19 2023
NBA News and Rumors
Watch: Joe Biden Forgets Klay Thompson's Name at White House Visit
Watch: Joe Biden Forgets Klay Thompson’s Name at White House Visit
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Jan 18 2023
More News
Arrow to top