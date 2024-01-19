Sporting News writer Bill Bender has published his 2024 NFL Divisional Round expert picks and predictions for the 2023 football season. Three playoff games of the 2023 NFL season are featured here.

Check out the Sporting News writer’s 2024 NFL Divisional Round picks, predictions, and best bets below.

Sporting News 2024 NFL Divisional Round Expert Picks and Predictions

Sporting News NFL analyst Bill Bender has released his expert picks and predictions for three NFL Divisional Round matchups of the 2023 season. Bender finished 172-100 straight up and 142-122-8 ATS for picks in the regular season.

First off, the Houston Texans vs. Baltimore Ravens at 4:30 p.m. ET this Saturday.

Next, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Detroit Lions at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday. Finally, the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills at 6:30 p.m. ET this Sunday night.

Texans (+9.5)

Bender has the Houston Texans covering the spread on the road against the Baltimore Ravens this Saturday. “How far have the Texans come with Stroud and first-year coach DeMeco Ryans since a 25-9 loss to the Ravens in Week 1?” he wrote.

“Stroud took five sacks from five different players in that loss, and Baltimore likely won’t deviate from that game-plan much. Stroud will be the same high-volume passer, but he’s up against a unit that had as many interceptions (18) as it allowed passing TDs (18) this season.

“Baltimore’s offense had just 265 yards and a pair of turnovers in the first meeting with Houston – which allowed just 56 rushing yards in the victory against Cleveland. Can the Texans’ make the Ravens one dimensional and keep Jackson contained?

“If they do, then they will have a chance late. Ultimately, Baltimore breaks out of the defensive struggle in the second half, and Jackson will get his first shot at an AFC championship game.”

Bender’s pick is Ravens, 27-20.

Lions (-6.5)

Moreover, the Sporting News NFL analyst has the Detroit Lions winning and covering the spread at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. “Who knew this would be the playoff matchup between a pair of former No. 1 picks? These teams met in Week 6, and the Lions won 20-6 on the road,” he wrote.

“This will be an even tougher task for Tampa Bay at a revved up Ford Field, especially if Jared Goff repeats what he did in the first matchup. Goff had 353 passing yards and a pair of TD passes, and Amon-Ra St. Brown had 12 catches for 124 yards and a TD. That duo was better than good in the wild-card victory against the Rams.

“Goff had a 107.9 passer rating at home this season. Baker Mayfield will be fired up, too, and the Bucs will have a chance if Mike Evans goes off against the Lions’ secondary. That could happen either way.

“Yet Tampa Bay could not run the ball in the first matchup. If that trend repeats itself, then a Detroit pass rush led by Aidan Hutchinson will eventually get home. Tampa Bay is 8-3 ATS as an underdog, so be careful.”

Bender’s final score is 26-19, Lions.

Bills (-2.5)

For another pick, Bender has the Buffalo Bills finally getting their playoff revenge on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night. “Mahomes will make his first road start in the postseason. Buffalo beat Kansas City 20-17 in Week 14,” he wrote.

“Who remembers that offensive offsides call on Kadarius Toney? It was a tight game, and while the attention is on Mahomes and Allen, this might end up being a defensive struggle.

“Neither team could generate a strong running game in that first matchup – and the Bills dominated time of possession. It’s best to keep Mahomes off the field as possible.

“The Bills were 7-1 S/U and 7-1 ATS as a home favorite this season. Kansas City is 7-0-1 ATS and 6-2 S/U as a road underdog since Mahomes took over as the starter in 2018. and If Allen avoids field-changing interceptions, then Buffalo should be able to feed off the home crowd in the elements.

“Allen has played well in the last two playoff losses against the Chiefs. This time, the Bills’ defense ends Kansas City’s hopes for a repeat by forcing a late turnover.”

Bender’s pick is Bills, 28-24.

Bender's pick is Bills, 28-24.

For all of the Sporting News NFL Divisional Round picks, go to the site. More NFL Divisional Round expert picks are on the main page.