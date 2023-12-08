Sporting News’ NFL Week 14 Expert Picks & Predictions

Sporting News writer Bill Bender has published his NFL Week 14 expert picks and predictions for the 2023 football season. Three Week 14 games of the 2023 NFL season, the league’s 104th season, are featured here.

Sporting News’ NFL Week 14 Expert Picks and Predictions

Sporting News NFL analyst Bill Bender has released his expert picks and predictions for three Week 14 matchups of the 2023 NFL season. After 13 weeks, Bender is 122-71 straight up and 96-91-6 against the spread.

First off, the Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Next, the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys at 8:20 p.m. ET for Sunday Night Football. Finally, the Tennessee Titans vs. Miami Dolphins at 8:15 p.m. ET for one of this week’s Monday Night Football matchups.

Chiefs (-1.5)

Bender has the Kansas City Chiefs winning and covering the spread at home against the Buffalo Bills in Week 14. “The Chiefs have lost two of three games, and the defense has created just one turnover in those games,” he wrote.

“Patrick Mahomes still has 14 TDs and four interceptions at home – where the Chiefs will be looking to avoid a third loss at Arrowhead this season. Buffalo had a bye week to get ready, but the Bills are 1-4 S/U in true road games.”

Bender’s pick is Chiefs, 29-24.

Cowboys (-3.5)

Plus, the Sporting News NFL analyst has the Dallas Cowboys winning and covering the spread at home versus the Philadelphia Eagles. Much is at stake for playoff seedings for these two contenders. “The always-compelling NFC East rivalry hits prime time, but Jalen Hurts is in concussion protocol,” Bender wrote.

“Hurts’ status could leave to major line movement if he is out – because the Eagles would have to turn to Marcus Mariota at Dallas – where the Cowboys are 6-0 this season and have scored 30 or more points in every game. We can’t pick against Dallas knowing that.”

Bender’s final score is 30-20, Cowboys.

Dolphins (-13)

Moreover, Bender has quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins at home defeating the Tennessee Titans in one of Week 14’s Monday Night Football games.

“We have two Monday Night Football offerings – and the Dolphins have been a cover machine with an offense that averages 32 points and 428.4 yards per game,” he added.

“Miami is 4-1 ATS at home, and the Titans are 0-6 S/U on the road. With Derrick Henry (concussion protocol) potentially out, this is a lot to ask out of Tennessee.”

Bender’s pick is Dolphins, 34-19.

