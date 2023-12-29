Sporting News’ NFL Week 17 Expert Picks & Predictions

Sporting News writer Bill Bender has published his NFL Week 17 expert picks and predictions for the 2023 football season. Three Week 17 games of the 2023 NFL season, the league’s 104th season, are featured here.

Check out the Sporting News writer’s NFL Week 17 picks, predictions, and best bets below.

Sporting News’ NFL Week 17 Expert Picks and Predictions

Sporting News NFL analyst Bill Bender has released his expert picks and predictions for three Week 16 matchups of the 2023 NFL season. Bender is 148-92 straight up and 120-112-8 ATS for picks this season.

First off, the Detroit Lions vs. Dallas Cowboys at 8:15 p.m. ET this Saturday.

Next, the New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. Finally, the Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings at 8:20 p.m. ET for Sunday Night Football.

Lions (+5.5)

Bender has the Detroit Lions covering the spread on the road against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 17. Detroit is 0-5 in its last five matchups with Dallas. The Cowboys are also 15-0 in their past 15 games played at home.

“Dallas, however, is 6-1 ATS as a home favorite and they have won those by an average of 24.4 points per game. This line could push toward seven by kickoff, but we’ll take a chance on a playoff-type close game,” he wrote.

“Give us Prescott leading another potential game-winning drive with a touchdown pass to CeeDee Lamb in the clutch.”

Bender’s pick is Cowboys, 27-24.

Buccaneers (-2.5)

Additionally, the Sporting News NFL analyst has the Tampa Bay Buccaneers winning and covering the spread at home over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. The Saints are 8-3 ATS in their last 11 meetings with Tampa Bay.

“Derek Carr and Baker Mayfield are two of the streakiest quarterbacks in the league. Carr has eight TDs and two interceptions the last three weeks,” he wrote.

“Mayfield has eight TDs and no interceptions the last three games and has led the Bucs to a four-game winning streak. That adds some spice to this NFC South rivalry, where Tampa Bay takes control of the division.”

Bender’s final score is 28-21, Bucs.

Packers (+1)

Moreover, Bender has the Green Bay Packers upsetting the Minnesota Vikings on the road on Sunday Night Football. Green Bay is 17-2 in its last 19 games played in December. Plus, Minnesota is 1-4 in its past five games.

“Both NFC North teams are clinging on to their playoff hopes. Jordan Love has 13 TDs and one interception in the Packers’ last six games, but a much-maligned defense has allowed 401.3 yards per game in the same stretch,” he wrote.

“Vikings quarterback Nick Mullens has thrown six interceptions the last two weeks. That is the difference here, too.”

Bender’s pick is Packers, 28-25.

For all of the Sporting News NFL Week 17 picks, go to the site. More NFL Week 17 expert picks are on the main page.