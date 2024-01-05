Sporting News’ NFL Week 18 Expert Picks & Predictions

Sporting News writer Vinnie Iyer has published his NFL Week 18 expert picks and predictions for the 2023 football season. Three Week 18 games of the 2023 NFL season, the league’s 104th season, are featured here.

Check out the Sporting News writer’s NFL Week 18 picks, predictions, and best bets below.

Sporting News’ NFL Week 18 Expert Picks and Predictions

Sporting News NFL analyst Vinnie Iyer has released his expert picks and predictions for three Week 18 matchups of the 2023 NFL season. First off, the Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders at 4:25 p.m. ET this Sunday.

Next, the Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday. Finally, the Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins at 8:20 p.m. ET for Sunday Night Football.

Commanders (+13)

Iyer has the Dallas Cowboys winning on the road against the Washington Commanders in Week 18. However, he has Washington covering the spread. Dallas is 6-2 in its last eight games and 7-3 on the road in its past 10 meetings with the Commanders. Though, Washington is on a seven-game skid.

“Dallas is in control of winning the NFC East just when it looked like it would need to settle for opening the playoffs on the road again as a top wild card,” he wrote. “All it needs to do is win at woeful Washington, but you can bet in this classic matchup of arch-rivals, the Commanders would like nothing more than to play spoilers.

“The Cowboys aren’t a great road team and will keep the hosts in it with limited rushing success and giving up some flashes in the passing game. Unfortunately, the Commanders can’t complete the upset because they can’t cover CeeDee Lamb.”

Iyer’s pick is Cowboys, 27-20.

Packers (-3)

Furthermore, the Sporting News NFL analyst has the Green Bay Packers at home defeating the Chicago Bears. If the Packers win, they’re in the playoffs. Chicago is winless in its last nine meetings with Green Bay.

“Justin Fields has given Chicago plenty to think about with the future at QB as it sits on the top overall pick in the draft and another a top-10 selection,” he wrote.

“The smarter thing now seems to use that capital to get him more help as the defense has responded well to Matt Eberflus of late.

“The Bears will be dangerous during the 2024 season, but now Jordan Love and the Packers’ offense has the edge back and the defense also had a big game at the right time. The Packers end the season like they began it, only in Lambeau Field.”

Iyer’s final score is 27-20, Packers.

Bills (-2.5)

Iyer has the Buffalo Bills winning and covering the spread on the road against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday Night Football. Buffalo is 10-1 in its last 11 matchups with Miami. However, the Dolphins are 8-1 in their past nine home games as well.

“The Bills have won four consecutive games to surge into playoff position after a disappointing .500 start through midseason,” he wrote.

“But they haven’t clinched anything thanks to three teams (Colts, Texans, Steelers) staying on their heels at 9-7. They now face a high-stakes opportunity to sweep the Dolphins and take their fourth consecutive AFC East title.

“Buffalo won’t pass it up, as it has the overall offensive momentum with James Cook boosting Josh Allen and their defensive making big plays against a rival reeling because of injuries. Tua Tagovailoa will remain shellshocked from the Ravens rout.”

Iyer’s pick is Bills, 24-20.

For all of the Sporting News NFL Week 18 picks, go to the site. More NFL Week 18 expert picks are on the main page.