Sporting News’ NFL Week 8 Expert Picks & Predictions

Sporting News writer Bill Bender has published his NFL Week 8 expert picks and predictions for the 2023 football season. Three Week 8 matchups of the 2023 NFL season, the league's 104th season, are featured here.

Check out the Sporting News writer’s NFL Week 8 picks, predictions, and best bets below.

Sporting News NFL Week 8 Expert Picks and Predictions

Sporting News football analyst Bill Bender has released his expert picks and predictions for three Week 8 matchups of the 2023 NFL season. First off, the New Orleans Saints vs. Indianapolis Colts at 1 p.m. ET.

Next, the New York Jets vs. New York Giants at 1 p.m. ET. Finally, the Chicago Bears vs. Los Angeles Chargers at 8:20 p.m. ET for Sunday Night Football. For NFL betting advice, check out our NFL betting guide.

Colts (+1)

Bender has the Indianapolis Colts at home upsetting the New Orleans Saints as a one-point underdog. “Two struggling teams meet. The Colts have committed four turnovers in back-to-back weeks against the Jaguars and Browns,” he wrote.

“The Saints have lost by a TD each of the last two weeks, but they are 2-2 S/U on the road. Indianapolis is a first-time favorite, and the Saints are 1-0 ATS as an underdog. Jonathan Taylor scores the game-winner late in a game that morphs into a little bit of a shootout.”

Bender’s final score is 30-27, Colts.

Jets (-3)

For another interesting pick, the Sporting News NFL contributor has the New York Jets defeating the New York Giants in Week 8. “The Giants are coming off their first victory of the season, but the offense still averages 11.2 points in its last five games,” he wrote.

“Daniel Jones (neck) has missed the last two games, and the Jets took a two-game winning streak into the bye week. The Chiefs are the only team to score more than 21 points on the Jets this season. The Jets have won the last two meetings between the teams.”

Bender has the Jets winning 24-14 over the Giants.

Chargers (-9)

Furthermore, Bender has the Los Angeles Chargers winning at home against the Chicago Bears for Sunday Night Football. “Are the Bears a different team with rookie quarterback Tyson Bagent?” he added.

“The reason for improvement also is a tough run defense that has allowed just 52.2 rushing yards in its last four games. Chicago has covered in its last two road games, too.

“The Chargers’ season is on the brink, and they cannot afford a third straight loss. This feels like a one-score game.”

Bender’s pick is Los Angeles, 31-24.

