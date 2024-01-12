Sporting News’ NFL Wild Card 2024 Expert Picks & Predictions

Sporting News writer Bill Bender has published his 2024 NFL Wild Card Round expert picks and predictions for the 2023 football season. Three playoff games of the 2023 NFL season are featured here.

Check out the Sporting News writer’s 2024 NFL Wild Card Round picks, predictions, and best bets below.

Sporting News 2024 NFL Wild Card Expert Picks and Predictions

Sporting News NFL analyst Bill Bender has released his expert picks and predictions for three wild card matchups of the 2023 NFL season. Bender finished 172-100 straight up and 142-122-8 ATS for picks in the regular season.

First off, the Cleveland Browns vs. Houston Texans at 4:30 p.m. ET this Saturday.

Next, the Green Bay Packers vs. Dallas Cowboys at 4:30 p.m. ET on Sunday. Finally, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Philadelphia Eagles at 8:10 p.m. ET this Monday night.

For NFL betting advice, check out our NFL betting guide.

Browns (-2)

Bender has the Cleveland Browns winning and covering the spread on the road against the Houston Texans this Saturday. “Cleveland won in Houston 36-22 in Week 16. Joe Flacco passed for 368 yards and three TDs, and the Texans were not able to generate a pass rush,” he wrote.

“However, C.J. Stroud missed that game, and the rookie is a game-changer for Houston. He had 23 TDs and five interceptions this season, but the Browns’ pass rush will be a huge test.

“The Texans are 1-4 S/U when Stroud takes four sacks or more. Myles Garrett, a Texas native, will make the most of his first playoff game. Cleveland pulls off the victory as a road favorite.”

Bender’s pick is Browns, 27-20.

Other 2024 NFL Wild Card Round expert picks are on the main page.

Cowboys (-7)

Furthermore, the Sporting News NFL analyst has the Dallas Cowboys winning and covering the spread at home over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. “No coach has more pressure on them than Mike McCarthy this week. He’s 1-2 in the postseason with Dallas, and his former team is visiting Jerry World,” he wrote.

“Jordan Love enjoyed an amazing first season as a starter, but the Packers were 4-5 S/U on the road this season despite his 94.6-percent passer rating in that situation. Dak Prescott should have more success with CeeDee Lamb.

“Green Bay’s defense has improved against the run, but there are too many holes in the secondary. Dallas’ pass rush will be a difference-maker. The Cowboys were 8-0 S/U at home this season, too.”

Bender’s final score is 31-21, Cowboys.

Eagles (-3)

Of course, Bender has the Philadelphia Eagles hanging on to win and cover the spread at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. “The Eagles have lost five of their past six games, and they have a -8 turnover ratio in that stretch,” he wrote.

“The Buccaneers won five of their past six games and had a +4 turnover ratio. If Baker Mayfield gets hot, then Tampa Bay could put the Eagles out here. A.J. Brown (knee) also will need to be watched throughout the week. Jalen Hurts’ first playoff career start at Tampa Bay did not go well two years ago.

“In another game where fourth-down calls could be interesting, Philadelphia (73.0%) and Tampa Bay (66.7%) have the top two percentages. The Eagles bounce back, but it’s a risky pick given their injuries.”

Bender’s pick is Eagles, 28-19.

For all of the Sporting News NFL Wild Card Round picks, go to the site. More NFL Wild Card Round expert picks are on the main page. Welcome bonuses are available right now for the best NFL betting apps.