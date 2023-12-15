Sports Illustrated betting analysts Kyle Wood and Gilberto Manzano published their NFL Week 15 expert picks and predictions for the 2023 football season. Three Week 15 games of the 2023 NFL season, the league’s 104th season, are featured here.

Check out the Sports Illustrated football staff’s NFL Week 15 picks, predictions, and best bets below.

Sports Illustrated’s NFL Week 15 Expert Picks and Predictions

Sports Illustrated NFL analysts Kyle Wood and Gilberto Manzano have released their expert picks and predictions for three Week 15 matchups of the 2023 NFL season. Wood is “all over the underdogs” this week.

First off, the Dallas Cowboys vs. Buffalo Bills at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Next, the Baltimore Ravens vs. Jacksonville Jaguars at 8:20 p.m. ET for Sunday Night Football. Finally, the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Seattle Seahawks at 8:15 p.m. ET for Monday Night Football.

Cowboys (+2)

Manzano has the Dallas Cowboys upsetting the Buffalo Bills on the road as a 2-point underdog. “Last week’s 33-13 win over Philadelphia went a long way toward Dallas taking back the division and it sent a message to the rest of the league after questions about its ability to beat Super Bowl contenders,” he wrote.

“The Eagles were held without an offensive touchdown and surrendered three turnovers to a swarming Cowboys defense, which now has 21 takeaways. Prescott added two more touchdowns to his league-leading tally (28) and he’s up against a banged-up Buffalo secondary this week, albeit on the road, where his splits are less impressive.

“The Bills were in desperate need of a win on Sunday to keep their playoff hopes alive and for the second time in two seasons Josh Allen bested Patrick Mahomes at Arrowhead Stadium. … Dallas has covered the spread at a higher clip than any team in the NFL (9-4) while the Bills are tied for the second-worst record (5-8).

“Buffalo has lost four times outright as a favorite to teams that are nowhere near as good as the Cowboys and is tied for the highest under hit rate in the NFL (9-4), which is at odds with Dallas’ tendency for overs (8-5). Something has to give.”

Dallas is 1-4-1 ATS in its last six games against Buffalo.

Plus, the Cowboys are 12-1 in their past 13 games played in December.

Manzano’s final score is 24-23, Cowboys.

However, Wood has Buffalo winning 24-23.

Jaguars (+3.5)

Additionally, the Sports Illustrated NFL betting analysts have the Baltimore Ravens winning on the road against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday Night Football. Though, Jacksonville is expected to cover the spread.

“The Ravens got past the Rams in dramatic fashion last week on a walk-off punt return in overtime for a 37-31 win. That was just the second time Baltimore’s defense allowed 30-plus points, but its offense had an answer at every step,” Wood wrote.

“Lamar Jackson racked up nearly 400 total yards and he found Odell Beckham Jr., Isaiah Likely and Zay Flowers for touchdowns. The road has been good to the Ravens all year as they are 5-1 outside of Maryland, though they did lose to the Jaguars, 28-27, on the road late last season.

“Trevor Lawrence didn’t miss any time after his Week 13 Monday Night Football ankle injury, but he struggled in a 31-27 loss to Cleveland. He threw a season-high three interceptions and completed a season-low 56% of his pass attempts.

“These teams are both 8-5 against the spread but Baltimore is 3-2 over its last five games while the Jags are 2-3.

“Neither team has performed well in this particular position, though, as the Ravens are 1-3 against the spread as a road favorite and Jacksonville is 0-2 as a home underdog. Baltimore’s fourth-quarter scoring issues could be a factor down the stretch, especially with the hook.”

Baltimore is 1-6 ATS in its last seven games against the Jags.

Note that Jacksonville is 3-11 in its previous 14 games played in Week 15.

Wood’s pick is Ravens, 27-24.

Manzano’s final score is 30-27, Baltimore.

Eagles (-3)

Of course, Wood and Manzano have Philadelphia Eagles winning and cover the spread the spread on the road against the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football.

“Dallas thoroughly embarrassed Philadelphia last week with a dominant 33-13 statement win. Prescott got the best of Jalen Hurts head-to-head and the Cowboys’ defense shined while the Eagles faltered on that side of the ball,” Manzano added.

“The Seahawks matchup is an opportunity for Philly to figure things out on offense against a porous defense and on defense with Geno Smith’s status in doubt. Drew Lock got the start in Smith’s place in last week’s 28-16 loss to the 49ers.

“Only the Cowboys cover at a higher rate than the Eagles, who are 7-4-2 against the spread this year. Seattle, however, has a knack for keeping things close with a 3-1 record against the spread during its current losing streak.”

The Eagles are winless in their last seven matchups with Seattle. Philly is 1-4 in its previous five meetings with NFC opponents. Not to mention, the NFC East club is 0-5-1 ATS in its last six games played in Week 15.

Then again, Seattle is 1-5 in its past six contests. The point total has gone under in six of the Seahawks’ past six games against the Eagles.

Manzano’s pick is Philadelphia, 30-20.

Wood has the Eagles winning 31-23 as well.

For all of the Sports Illustrated NFL Week 15 picks and predictions, go to the betting page on the site. More NFL Week 15 expert picks are on the main page.