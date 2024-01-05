Sports Illustrated betting analysts Kyle Wood and Gilberto Manzano published their NFL Week 18 expert picks and predictions for the 2023 football season. Three Week 18 games of the 2023 NFL season, the league’s 104th season, are featured here.

Check out the Sports Illustrated football staff’s NFL Week 18 picks, predictions, and best bets below.

Sports Illustrated’s NFL Week 18 Expert Picks and Predictions

Sports Illustrated NFL analysts Kyle Wood and Gilberto Manzano have released their expert picks and predictions for three Week 18 matchups of the 2023 NFL season. First off, the Houston Texans vs. Indianapolis Colts at 8:15 p.m. ET this Saturday.

Next, the Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Tennessee Titans at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. Finally, the Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins at 8:20 p.m. ET for Sunday Night Football.

For those new to sports betting, check out our NFL betting guide.

Texans (-1.5)

Both Wood and Manzano have the Houston Texans winning and covering the spread on the road against the Indianapolis Colts this Saturday. “Who would have thought before the season the AFC South would come down to Week 18? Both Houston and Indianapolis can still win the division with a Jaguars loss to the Titans,” Wood wrote.

“And if Jacksonville does take care of business, the winner of this game is still in the playoffs via a wild card berth. The Texans throttled the Titans 26-3 last week in C.J. Stroud’s return from a two-week stint in concussion protocol.

“Stroud played well in his return, Devin Singletary had a solid day on the ground and Nico Collins paced the team in receiving. Perhaps more important than the offensive outing was the sound play of the defense, which had allowed 30-plus points in two of the last three weeks. The Colts enter Week 18 as a top-10 scoring offense (23.6 ppg).

“Indianapolis held off a Las Vegas comeback attempt last week to win 23-20. Jonathan Taylor ran for a season-high 96 yards and found the end zone and Gardner Minshew had an efficient, turnover-free performance.

“These teams have almost identical betting records: The Texans are 8-8 while Indy is 9-7. The Colts are 4-4 straight up at home and Houston is 3-4 in away games. The Texans have dominated the series lately with a 7-2-1 mark in their last 10 meetings with their division rival.”

Wood’s final score is 24-20, Houston.

Manzano also has the Texans winning 26-23.

Other NFL Week 18 expert picks are on the main page.

Jaguars (-4)

Moreover, the Sports Illustrated NFL betting analysts have the Jacksonville Jaguars winning on the road against the Tennessee Titans. However, Manzano has the Jags covering the 4-point spread.

“Jacksonville was a heavy favorite to repeat atop the AFC South before the season began. Now, with one week to go, the Jaguars need a win over a Titans team they beat 34-14 in Week 11 in order to clinch,” he wrote.

“The Titans fell 26-3 to the Texans last week after Levis exited early. Ryan Tannehill took over and demonstrated a connection with DeAndre Hopkins, but Derrick Henry was once again neutralized. The last time these teams met up he was held under 40 rushing yards on 10 attempts, which is about in line with his production over the last month.

“The Jags began the year 6-2 against the spread but they’re just 3-5 in the second half of the season. Tennessee hasn’t delivered for bettors with a 6-9-1 mark that improves slightly to 5-7-1 as an underdog. Interestingly, Jacksonville is 6-2 straight up outside of Florida, though Tennessee has held its own at home with a 4-4 mark.”

Manzano’s pick is Jaguars, 24-17.

Though, Wood’s final score is 20-16, Jacksonville. It might be best to take the points with Tennessee.

Bills (-2.5)

Additionally, Wood and Manzano have Buffalo Bills winning and covering on the road against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday Night Football. “The winner of Buffalo-Miami Sunday night takes the AFC East crown — it would be the Bills’ fourth straight division title or the Dolphins’ first since 2008,” Wood wrote.

“The stakes are high for Miami given its division title drought and the chance to host a playoff game at Hard Rock, where the team is 7-1, but Buffalo can finish as high as the No. 2 seed with a victory or outright miss the playoffs with a loss.

“This has the feel of a playoff game, though neither team is at the peak of its powers heading into the regular-season finale. The Bills are on a four-game winning streak, yes, but a 27-21 win over the Patriots and a 24-22 victory against the Chargers hardly inspire confidence.

“The Bills throttled the Dolphins 48-20 in Western New York earlier in the year and have won 10 of the last 11 games in the series.

“However, Buffalo has not been a reliable team to bet on with a 6-10 mark against the spread and a 5-8 record as a favorite. On the other hand, Miami is just 1-4 as an underdog, though a much more respectable 10-6 on the season.”

Wood’s final score is 28-23, Buffalo.

Manzano’s pick is Bills, 27-20.

For all of the Sports Illustrated NFL Week 18 picks and predictions, go to the betting page on the site. More NFL Week 18 expert picks are on the main page. Welcome bonuses are available right now for the best NFL betting apps.