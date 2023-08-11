Sweden and Spain won the first two quarterfinal matches of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand by identical scores on Friday. In the first quarterfinal match, Spain beat the Netherlands 2-1 in extra time in Wellington. Then in the second quarterfinal match, Sweden beat Japan 2-1 in Auckland.

Who scored for Spain?

The Spaniards got goals from Mariona Caldentey of Felantix and Salma Paralluelo of Zaragoza. Caldentey scored in the 81st minute on a penalty after Stefanie van der Gragt of the Netherlands was called for a hand ball. The Netherlands tied the contest in the 91st minute on a goal by van der Gragt before Paralluelo scored the game-winning goal in the 111th minute (21st minute of the extra 30 minutes).

For Caldentey it was her 20th international goal for Spain, but first ever at the Women’s World Cup. For Paralluelo, it was her seventh international goal for Spain, but first goal of any significance as the previous six goals were in friendlies. At 19 years of age, there is no doubt that Paralluelo has a bright future. She is currently a left winger for Barcelona. With the win, Spain qualifies for their first ever semifinal in FIFA Women’s World Cup history.

Who scored for Sweden?

The Swedes got goals from Amanda Ilestedt of Solvesborg and Filippa Angeldahl of Uppsala. Ilestedt scored in the 32nd minute and Angeldahl scored in the 51st minute on a penalty. Sweden dominated for the first hour of the contest, while Japan was by far the better team in the last half hour. The Japanese had multiple great scoring chances, but could only score once.

Ilestedt has 12 international goals for Sweden, and now has four goals at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. She previously scored in a 2-1 Sweden win over South Africa, and twice in a 5-0 Sweden win over Italy. Angeldahl also scored her 12th international goal for Sweden.

The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup continues on Saturday. Colombia faces England in Sydney and Australia faces France in Brisbane.