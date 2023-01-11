NCAAF

TCU’s National Championship Run Worth $2.5 Billion in Media Exposure Value

Author image
Gia Nguyen
2 min read
TCU struggled to compete with No. 1-ranked Georgia, losing 65-7 in the National Championship Game.

However, the Horned Frogs’ National Championship run was still a major win for the university.

TCU’s run through the College Football Playoffs earned an estimated $2.5 billion in media exposure for the university, according to a study done by the school.

The school is hoping that will help attract more applications, better resources, and an influx of new talent to its athletic programs.

National Championship Run Already Paying Dividends For TCU

The future is beginning to look bright at TCU.

TCU is already reporting that there has been a 31 percent increase in early applications by students that list TCU as their top choice compared to last year.

The Horned Frogs are fresh off of becoming the first Texas team to earn a trip to the College Football Playoff, something that should also pay dividends on the recruiting trail.

Head coach Sonny Dykes just signed the best recruiting class ever at TCU, setting the Horned Frogs up to be among the top teams in the new-look Big-12 Conference.

Additional resources are already on the way too. The school had been planning to build a $40 million center for performance and wellness that is scheduled to begin construction next year.

According to TCU president Daniel Pullin, web traffic and interest in the university is also up. Pullin told reporters earlier this week, “There is really not a corner of our university that isn’t benefiting right now.”

With the College Football Playoff set to expand to 12 teams by 2024, the Big 12 will likely be among the conferences represented. That should give the Horned Frogs a better chance of returning to the national title game and TCU has already shown that it has a knack for crashing the party.

The challenge now will be closing the gap between itself and the elite programs in college football.

Topics  
NCAAF
Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
Arrow to top