MLB News and Rumors

Terry Francona and Buck Showalter win 2022 MLB Manager of the Year Awards

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
3 min read
MLB: Cleveland Indians at Minnesota Twins
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

One day after Major League Baseball announced the winners for rookie of the year, the American League Manager of the Year and National League Manager of the Year Awards were announced. In the American League, Terry Francona of the Cleveland Guardians was honoured. While in the National League, Buck Showalter of the New York Mets received the award.

Terry Francona

At the start of the season, the Minnesota Twins and Chicago White Sox were expected to contend for the American League Central title. However, it was the Cleveland Guardians that came through as they had a record of 92 wins and 70 losses, and beat the second place White Sox by 11 games.

What made the Guardians season so impressive, is that they had 16 rookies as starters on their roster. This was the most ever by one team that won a division in Major League Baseball history.

Francona, a native of Aberdeen, South Dakota, has now spent 22 years as a Major League manager. He was with the Philadelphia Phillies from 1997 to 2000, the Boston Red Sox from 2004 to 2011, and Cleveland since 2013. Francona’s regular season record is 1874 wins and 1586 losses for a winning percentage of .542. While with the Red Sox, he won two World Series in 2004 and 2007.

This was the third time Francona won the American League Manager of the Year Award. He previously won in 2013 and 2016 with Cleveland. In 2013, the Indians had a record of 92 wins and 70 losses as well. Then in 2016, they had a record of 94 wins and 67 losses, and won the American League pennant.

Buck Showalter

Compared to the Guardians, the expectations for the New York Mets was a lot higher in 2022. Showalter was recognized even though the Mets were unable to win the National League East. They did win 101 games though, for a record of 101-61 and a winning percentage of .623. That was a 24-win improvement from a year before.

A native of DeFuniak Springs, Florida, Showalter has spent 21 seasons as a Major League manager. He was with the New York Yankees (1992 to 1995), the Arizona Diamondbacks (1998 to 2000), the Texas Rangers (2003 to 2006), the Baltimore Orioles (2010 to 2018), and the Mets in 2022. Showalter has a career record of 1652 wins and 1578 losses for a winning percentage of .511.

This was the fourth time Showalter was named the Manager of the Year, but first time in the senior circuit. He was previously recognized while with the Yankees in the strike-shortened season of 1994, the Rangers in 2004, and the Orioles in 2014. With the Yankees in 1994, they had a record of 70 wins and 43 losses. In 2004, the Rangers had a record of 89 wins and 73 losses. In 2014, the Orioles had a record of 96 wins and 66 losses.

 

Topics  
Indians Mets MLB News and Rumors
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To MLB News and Rumors

MLB News and Rumors
MLB: Cleveland Indians at Minnesota Twins

Terry Francona and Buck Showalter win 2022 MLB Manager of the Year Awards

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  9min
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_19241005_168396541_lowres-2
MLB honours Mariners OF Julio Rodriguez and Braves OF Michael Harris II with Rookies of the Year
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  13h
MLB News and Rumors
Jason Heyward Officially Released by Chicago Cubs
Jason Heyward Officially Released by Chicago Cubs
Author image Dylan Williams  •  Nov 14 2022
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_14036009_168396541_lowres-2
Astros in search of new GM after James Click resigns
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Nov 14 2022
MLB News and Rumors
Edwin Diaz’s New Contract With The NY Mets Will Pay Him Until 2042
Edwin Diaz’s New Contract With The NY Mets Will Pay Him Until 2042
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Nov 12 2022
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_19231395_168396541_lowres-2
Braves trade Jake Odorizzi to Rangers for Kolby Allard
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Nov 11 2022
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_18907628_168396541_lowres-2
Astros won 2022 World Series with experience and youth
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Nov 7 2022
More News
Arrow to top