The A’s Are Not The Only Team Who Gave Miguel Cabrera An Out-Of-Touch Retirement Gift

Wendi Oliveros
Detroit Tigers designated hitter Miguel Cabrera is retiring at the end of the 2023 MLB season.

The future Hall of Famer has been making his rounds to stadiums for his last games.

Teams have been giving him retirement gifts as part of his sendoff.

The Oakland A’s are getting criticism for the out-of-touch gift they presented to Cabrera on Thursday.

Cabrera, a recovering alcoholic, was gifted a $90 bottle of wine.

While it is easy to criticize the A’s for a lot of things this season, their out-of-touch gift is just the latest.

But the A’s are not the only MLB team who misstepped with the gift.

The Houston Astros and Miami Marlins also gave him alcohol-themed gifts.

The Astros gave him a bottle of wine from manager Dusty Baker’s personal vineyard, a cowboy hat, and champagne.


And the Marlins presented him with rum and cigars.


Admittedly, it is probably difficult for baseball teams to figure out how to adequately honor a legend of the game.

The St. Louis Cardinals got it right.

They gave him a framed photo of his 400th home run hit in the ballpark and made a donation to Cabrera’s foundation.

In the midst of all the gift-giving, Cabrera is still focused on playing baseball.

On Friday, he hit his 624th career double, tying him with Hank Aaron for 13th all-time in MLB history.

