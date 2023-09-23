Detroit Tigers designated hitter Miguel Cabrera is retiring at the end of the 2023 MLB season.

The future Hall of Famer has been making his rounds to stadiums for his last games.

Teams have been giving him retirement gifts as part of his sendoff.

The Oakland A’s are getting criticism for the out-of-touch gift they presented to Cabrera on Thursday.

Cabrera, a recovering alcoholic, was gifted a $90 bottle of wine.

While it is easy to criticize the A’s for a lot of things this season, their out-of-touch gift is just the latest.

This is so A’s: The #Athletics gifted #Tigers retiring superstar Miguel Cabrera a $90 bottle of wine on his final visit. Cheap, yes. Also Miggy is a recovering alcoholic. That organization can’t do anything right. pic.twitter.com/M9UFfTHLra — uSTADIUM App (@uSTADIUM) September 22, 2023

But the A’s are not the only MLB team who misstepped with the gift.

The Houston Astros and Miami Marlins also gave him alcohol-themed gifts.

The Astros gave him a bottle of wine from manager Dusty Baker’s personal vineyard, a cowboy hat, and champagne.

The Astros gave Miguel Cabrera wine, a cowboy hat and champagne signed by the team for his farewell tour (via @seideljeff) pic.twitter.com/1vy1V955yW — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 5, 2023



And the Marlins presented him with rum and cigars.

The Miami Marlins honored Miguel Cabrera back in the city where it all began. 💙 (Via: @Marlins)pic.twitter.com/g48lueov5F — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) July 28, 2023



Admittedly, it is probably difficult for baseball teams to figure out how to adequately honor a legend of the game.

The St. Louis Cardinals got it right.

They gave him a framed photo of his 400th home run hit in the ballpark and made a donation to Cabrera’s foundation.

As a part of their gift to Miggy, the Cardinals gifted him a framed photo of his 400th career home run that was hit in St. Louis, as well as a Major donation to the Miguel Cabrera Foundation 🤝🔥 pic.twitter.com/67mudv6dXy — Calico Joe (@CalicoJoeMLB) May 7, 2023

In the midst of all the gift-giving, Cabrera is still focused on playing baseball.

On Friday, he hit his 624th career double, tying him with Hank Aaron for 13th all-time in MLB history.

Miguel Cabrera hit the 624th double of his career and he is now tied for 13th all-time with Hank Aaron.#RepDetroit@MiguelCabrera pic.twitter.com/d48mVHCNWT — Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) September 23, 2023

