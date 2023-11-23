For the second year in a row, college football fans will watch No. 2 Ohio State take on No. 3 Michigan. Both are 11-0. Both are vying for a national championship.

For the 12th time in 119 matchups, the long-time Big Ten rivals will meet as top-five ranked teams.

And for the first time, “The Game” will feature a suspended coach as Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh sits out his third and final game for his role in the sign-stealing scheme.

Don’t forget, for the second consecutive season, the offensive-challenged Iowa Hawkeyes (9-2) await the winner in the Big Ten Championship game in Indianapolis on Dec. 2.

Here are two keys to the Wolverines beating the Buckeyes for a third time in a row:

Key No. 1: Michigan Getting Healthy

Quarterback J.J. McCarthy has not performed at a Heisman Trophy level the past two starts.

While no one has confirmed it, speculation exists that McCarthy injured his right ankle during a fourth-quarter run against Penn State on Nov. 11. Against the Maryland Terrapins last Saturday, McCarthy completed 12 of 23 passes for 141 yards, zero touchdowns and one interception.

“Last week was a little bit rough,” McCarthy said, as reported by Freep.com. “But I’m doing fantastic now. Treatment’s been great and, yeah, we’ll be ready to go.”

Also on the mend, leading wide receiver Roman Wilson (head) and left tackle LaDarius Henderson (undisclosed) are expected to return to the starting lineup.

Wilson, who has 37 receptions for 612 yards and 10 TDs, departed in the first quarter last Saturday after making a 23-yard catch over the middle. He appeared to take a big hit to the helmet.

Henderson’s injury popped up during the week of practice for the Terrapins and he did not make the road trip. Myles Hinton started in place of Henderson, but suffered a second-half knee injury.

Acting coach and offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore was optimistic all three would dress Saturday.

“Should be good to go,” Moore said.

Key No. 2: Limiting Marvin Harrison Jr.’s Production

Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. continues to prove he is one of – or the – best player in college football.

With 62 catches for 1,093 yards and 13 touchdowns, Harrison showcased his second-generation talent by scoring in seven consecutive conference contests, including a trio of two-score outings.

Michigan cornerback Will Johnson will likely draw the one-on-one assignment opposite Harrison. As good as Harrison is, Johnson undoubtedly will study film of the Buckeyes’ wins over Indiana (Sept. 2), Notre Dame (Sept. 23), Rutgers (Nov. 4) and Minnesota last Saturday, the four games he was held to 32 or fewer receiving yards.

For Michigan to clinch its third consecutive East Division title, it will need to force junior QB Kyle McCord, making his first rivalry start, to look away from Harrison and focus on secondary targets such as tight end Cade Stover, the Buckeyes’ second-leading receiver.

