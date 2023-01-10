MLB News and Rumors

The LA Dodgers Will Pay Trevor Bauer $22.5 Million Not To Play In 2023

Author image
Gia Nguyen
Linkedin
2 min read
The LA Dodgers Will Pay Trevor Bauer $22.5 Million Not To Play In 2023
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

The Los Angeles Dodgers recently designated starting pitcher Trevor Bauer for assignment, making him available to be signed by any MLB team.

The move also means that the Dodgers will be paying Bauer $22.5 million not to play baseball for them this season.

According to MLB salary data from Spotrac, only 30 MLB players are set to earn more than the amount the Dodgers will be paying Bauer this season.

Bauer was recently reinstated after serving a 194-game suspension for violating Major League Baseball’s policy on domestic violence.

Will Another Team Sign Trevor Bauer?

One MLB GM told ESPN earlier this month, “I don’t expect anyone will sign him.”

While it’s unlikely that Bauer gets another contract, there are several teams that could use a quality starting pitcher.

Bauer, now 31, appeared to be morphing into one of the best pitchers in baseball prior to the incident. He went 8-5 with a 2.59 ERA in 17 starts with the Dodgers in 2021 after posting a 1.73 ERA in 2020.

Bauer’s original suspension was set at 324 games.

The former Dodgers pitcher is only one of three players in the last 56 years to receive a ban of more than a full season (162 games).

“Some teams will just take the arm,” another front-office executive told ESPN, “and they’ll deal with the blowback later.”

Bauer will officially become a free agent on Friday, January 13.

If another team signs Bauer for the veteran minimum, the Dodgers stand to save $720,000.

Bauer Planning For 2023 Season Vlog If Signed

After the arbitration hearing was over, Bauer took to his Twitter to celebrate the decision, telling fans that he will be making a 2023 season vlog.

The vlog will be released on his Bauer Outage YouTube channel.

Bauer also released a statement thanking members of the Dodgers’ clubhouse for their support, saying that he is looking forward to “competing elsewhere.”

Topics  
MLB News and Rumors
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Author image
Linkedin

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Gia Nguyen

Linkedin
Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Related To MLB News and Rumors

MLB News and Rumors
MLB: Spring Training-Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego Padres

Seven MLB transactions to begin 2023

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 8 2023
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs
MLB relief pitcher Steve Cishek retires at age 36
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 2 2023
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: Tampa Bay Rays at New York Yankees
Diamondbacks sign third baseman Evan Longoria
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Dec 31 2022
MLB News and Rumors
Lucas Luetge
Braves acquire outfielder Eli White and relief pitcher Lucas Luetge
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Dec 31 2022
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: New York Yankees at Texas Rangers
Red Sox sign Corey Kluber to one-year deal worth $10 million
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Dec 29 2022
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: New York Yankees at Philadelphia Phillies
Marlins sign second baseman Jean Segura
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Dec 29 2022
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: ALDS-Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees
Rangers sign starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Dec 28 2022
More News
Arrow to top