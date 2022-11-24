The 2022 World Cup has already seen more goalless draws than the last tournament and with four 0-0’s in the opening 14 games, Qatar could be the edition with more goalless draws than ever before.

The current record for most 0-0’s at a World Cup is shared over four different tournament’s, as in 1982, 2006, 2010 and 2014 there was 7 goalless draws and with 4 already in the opening 16 matches, this year could be on track to set a new record.

The sixth game of the 2022 World Cup finishes Denmark 0-0 Tunisia. There was only one goalless draw in the whole of the 2018 tournament 🙃 pic.twitter.com/DdZtWdkoDv — B/R Football (@brfootball) November 22, 2022

Earlier tournaments didn’t see too many bore draws, as the first 5 World Cup’s saw a total of 0 combined 0-0’s. Cagey affair’s began creeping into tournament’s from 1958 and since then there has been at least one in every edition of the World Cup.

There was only one 0-0 at the previous World Cup, as Denmark and France ended goalless in the group stage. Sadly for supporters in Qatar, there has already been four goalless draws this year and with three weeks left of the competition it certainly wouldn’t be a surprise if there is more.

