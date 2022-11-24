The 2022 World Cup has already seen more goalless draws than the last tournament and with four 0-0’s in the opening 14 games, Qatar could be the edition with more goalless draws than ever before.
The current record for most 0-0’s at a World Cup is shared over four different tournament’s, as in 1982, 2006, 2010 and 2014 there was 7 goalless draws and with 4 already in the opening 16 matches, this year could be on track to set a new record.
The sixth game of the 2022 World Cup finishes Denmark 0-0 Tunisia.
There was only one goalless draw in the whole of the 2018 tournament 🙃 pic.twitter.com/DdZtWdkoDv
Total Goalless draws by World Cup tournament
Earlier tournaments didn’t see too many bore draws, as the first 5 World Cup’s saw a total of 0 combined 0-0’s. Cagey affair’s began creeping into tournament’s from 1958 and since then there has been at least one in every edition of the World Cup.
- 1930 – 0
- 1934 – 0
- 1938 – 0
- 1950 – 0
- 1954 – 0
- 1958 – 2 (Sweden vs Wales, Brazil vs England)
- 1962 – 2 (Brazil vs Czechoslovakia, Hungary vs Argentina)
- 1966 – 3 (England vs Uruguay, Mexico vs Uruguay, Argentina vs West Germany)
- 1970 – 3 (Mexico vs Soviet Union, Uruguay vs Italy, Israel vs Italy)
- 1974 – 5 (Australia vs Chile, Brazil vs Yugoslavia, Scotland vs Brazil, Sweden vs Bulgaria, Netherlands vs Sweden)
- 1978 – 6 (West Germany vs Poland, West Germany vs Tunisia, Brazil vs Spain, Netherlands vs Peru, Italy vs West Germany, Argentina vs Brazil)
- 1982 – 7 (Italy vs Poland, Peru vs Cameroon, Poland vs Cameroon, Yugoslavia vs Northern Ireland, Soviet Union vs Poland, West Germany vs England, Spain vs England)
- 1986 – 4 (Scotland vs Uruguay, Morocco vs Poland, England vs Morocco, West Germany vs Mexico)
- 1990 – 5 (Uruguay vs Spain, England vs Netherlands, the Republic of Ireland vs Egypt, the Republic of Ireland vs Romania, Argentina vs Yugoslavia)
- 1994 – 3 (South Korea vs Bolivia, Republic of Ireland vs Norway, Brazil vs Italy)
- 1998 – 4 (Paraguay vs Bulgaria, Spain vs Paraguay, Netherlands vs Belgium, Italy vs France)
- 2002 – 3 (France vs Uruguay, Nigeria vs England, Spain vs South Korea)
- 2006 – 7 (Trinidad & Tobago vs Sweden, Netherlands vs Argentina, Mexico vs Angola, Japan vs Croatia, France vs Switzerland, Switzerland vs Ukraine, England vs Portugal)
- 2010 – 7 (Uruguay vs France, England vs Algeria, Paraguay vs New Zealand, Ivory Coast vs Portugal, Portugal vs Brazil, Switzerland vs Honduras, Paraguay vs Japan)
- 2014 – 7 (Brazil vs Mexico, Japan vs Greece, Costa Rica vs England, Ecuador vs France, Iran vs Nigeria, Netherlands vs Costa Rica, Netherlands vs Argentina)
- 2018 – 1 (Denmark vs France)
- 2022 – 3* (Mexico vs Poland, Denmark vs Tunisia, Morocco vs Croatia)
*Goalless draws at the 2022 World Cup so far.
There was only one 0-0 at the previous World Cup, as Denmark and France ended goalless in the group stage. Sadly for supporters in Qatar, there has already been four goalless draws this year and with three weeks left of the competition it certainly wouldn’t be a surprise if there is more.
