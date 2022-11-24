Soccer

The Most Goalless Games At A World Cup: 2022 On Track To Have Most Bore Draw’s Of All Time

Author image
Olly Taliku
Twitter
3 min read
Denmark vs Tunisia
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

The 2022 World Cup has already seen more goalless draws than the last tournament and with four 0-0’s in the opening 14 games, Qatar could be the edition with more goalless draws than ever before.

The current record for most 0-0’s at a World Cup is shared over four different tournament’s, as in 1982, 2006, 2010 and 2014 there was 7 goalless draws and with 4 already in the opening 16 matches, this year could be on track to set a new record.

Total Goalless draws by World Cup tournament

Earlier tournaments didn’t see too many bore draws, as the first 5 World Cup’s saw a total of 0 combined 0-0’s. Cagey affair’s began creeping into tournament’s from 1958 and since then there has been at least one in every edition of the World Cup.

  • 1930 – 0
  • 1934 – 0
  • 1938 – 0
  • 1950 – 0
  • 1954 – 0
  • 1958 – 2 (Sweden vs Wales, Brazil vs England)
  • 1962 – 2 (Brazil vs Czechoslovakia, Hungary vs Argentina)
  • 1966 – 3 (England vs Uruguay, Mexico vs Uruguay, Argentina vs West Germany)
  • 1970 – 3 (Mexico vs Soviet Union, Uruguay vs Italy, Israel vs Italy)
  • 1974 – 5 (Australia vs Chile, Brazil vs Yugoslavia, Scotland vs Brazil, Sweden vs Bulgaria, Netherlands vs Sweden)
  • 1978 – 6 (West Germany vs Poland, West Germany vs Tunisia, Brazil vs Spain, Netherlands vs Peru, Italy vs West Germany, Argentina vs Brazil)
  • 1982 – 7 (Italy vs Poland, Peru vs Cameroon, Poland vs Cameroon, Yugoslavia vs Northern Ireland, Soviet Union vs Poland, West Germany vs England, Spain vs England)
  • 1986 – 4 (Scotland vs Uruguay, Morocco vs Poland, England vs Morocco, West Germany vs Mexico)
  • 1990 – 5 (Uruguay vs Spain, England vs Netherlands, the Republic of Ireland vs Egypt, the Republic of Ireland vs Romania, Argentina vs Yugoslavia)
  • 1994 – 3 (South Korea vs Bolivia, Republic of Ireland vs Norway, Brazil vs Italy)
  • 1998 – 4 (Paraguay vs Bulgaria, Spain vs Paraguay, Netherlands vs Belgium, Italy vs France)
  • 2002 – 3 (France vs Uruguay, Nigeria vs England, Spain vs South Korea)
  • 2006 – 7 (Trinidad & Tobago vs Sweden, Netherlands vs Argentina, Mexico vs Angola, Japan vs Croatia, France vs Switzerland, Switzerland vs Ukraine, England vs Portugal)
  • 2010 – 7 (Uruguay vs France, England vs Algeria, Paraguay vs New Zealand, Ivory Coast vs Portugal, Portugal vs Brazil, Switzerland vs Honduras, Paraguay vs Japan)
  • 2014 – 7 (Brazil vs Mexico, Japan vs Greece, Costa Rica vs England, Ecuador vs France, Iran vs Nigeria, Netherlands vs Costa Rica, Netherlands vs Argentina)
  • 2018 – 1 (Denmark vs France)
  • 2022 – 3* (Mexico vs Poland, Denmark vs Tunisia, Morocco vs Croatia)

*Goalless draws at the 2022 World Cup so far.

There was only one 0-0 at the previous World Cup, as Denmark and France ended goalless in the group stage. Sadly for supporters in Qatar, there has already been four goalless draws this year and with three weeks left of the competition it certainly wouldn’t be a surprise if there is more.

Content You May Like

Topics  
Soccer
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Author image
Twitter

Olly Taliku

Aspiring writer currently studying Football Journalism at the University of Derby, class of 2023. I take an interest in writing about all sports but I am most interested in football and horse racing.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku

Twitter
Aspiring writer currently studying Football Journalism at the University of Derby, class of 2023. I take an interest in writing about all sports but I am most interested in football and horse racing.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

Related To Soccer

Soccer
Denmark vs Tunisia

The Most Goalless Games At A World Cup: 2022 On Track To Have Most Bore Draw’s Of All Time

Author image Olly Taliku  •  57min
Soccer
Canada Soccer Team - World Cup
Best Canada Betting Sites For Croatia vs Canada: World Cup Bonuses, Betting Offers & Promos
Author image Paul Kelly  •  6h
Soccer
Canada World Cup
How To Watch Croatia vs Canada Live Stream: Free World Cup 2022 Soccer Streams
Author image Paul Kelly  •  7h
Soccer
Neymar
Best Soccer Bet & World Cup Betting Picks For Today – Thursday 24th November
Author image Olly Taliku  •  7h
Soccer
usa v eng 4
Best Soccer Betting Sites For USA vs England: World Cup Bonuses, Betting Offers & Promos
Author image Andy Newton  •  7h
Soccer
usa v England 1
BetOnline Sports Betting Promos For USA vs England: Use Bonus Code Insiders For $1000 In World Cup Free Bets
Author image Andy Newton  •  7h
Soccer
Canada 2022 World Cup
Canada vs Belgium World Cup Match Stats, Betting & Free Bets
Author image Andy Newton  •  23h
More News
Arrow to top