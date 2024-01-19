The Ringer NFL Divisional Round 2024 Expert Picks & Predictions

The Ringer staff writer Sheil Kapadia has released his 2024 NFL Divisional Round expert picks and predictions for the 2023 football season. Three playoff matchups of the 2023 NFL season are featured here.

The Ringer’s Sheil Kapadia has published his expert picks and predictions for three NFL Divisional Round matchups of the 2023 season. First off, the Houston Texans vs. Baltimore Ravens at 4:30 p.m. ET this Saturday.

Next, the Green Bay Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers at 8:15 p.m. ET on Saturday night. Lastly, the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday night.

Kapadia finished 115-117-8 in straight-up picks in the regular season.

Texans (+9.5)

Kapadia believes the Houston Texans have what it takes to upset quarterback Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens on the road this Saturday. “Things are set up well for the Ravens. Jackson and head coach John Harbaugh have referenced the 2019 season, when they went 14-2 but lost at home in the divisional round to the Titans,” he wrote.

“They know how hard it is to get to this point and don’t want to waste another opportunity to reach the Super Bowl. Jackson is about to pocket his second MVP, but he knows that quarterbacks are judged by what they do in the postseason.

“A Ravens blowout would not surprise me. They have answered the call time and again this season against stiff competition and look like the best team in the NFL. They can win with offense, defense, or special teams, and they’re well-coached. But I can’t count Stroud out.

“He’s shown an ability to make high degree-of-difficulty throws against high-caliber opponents and seems to be at his best when the lights are brightest. The Texans, in games that Stroud has started, are 6-2 against the spread as underdogs. I think we get a competitive game here.”

Packers (+9.5)

Moreover, The Ringer NFL analyst has the Green Bay Packers at least covering the spread on Saturday night against the San Francisco 49ers. “In some ways, I see these two Saturday games similarly. Like the Ravens, the 49ers have looked like a juggernaut for most of the season,” he wrote.

“A game in which they drop 40-plus and never have to punt is within the range of possible outcomes. I think it’s going to be a long day at the office for Green Bay’s defense.

“But I can’t get Love’s performance from last week out of my head. And it wasn’t just last week. This offense has been clicking for a couple of months now. They can run the ball. LaFleur can scheme up explosive plays. And Love can find answers when things break down. It’s hard to overstate just how talented of a passer he is.

“There’s a specific game script that positions Green Bay to steal this game. They run the ball. They sustain long drives. And they shrink the number of possessions that San Francisco’s offense gets.

“They try to steal points with a turnover or by gaining an edge on special teams (which has not been a strength of either team). I don’t know if it’s going to happen, but I’m too much of a believer in Love to predict a 49ers blowout.”

Bills (-2.5)

Additionally, Kapadia has the Buffalo Bills winning at home over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night. “Mahomes has never played a road game in the playoffs (not counting neutral Super Bowl sites). This will be a first. Historically, betting against Mahomes as an underdog has been one of the worst wagers in football,” The Ringer NFL analyst wrote.

“The Chiefs have been underdogs 10 times in his career. They are 8-1-1 against the spread in those games. The only time he didn’t cover? A Week 6 loss to the Bills in 2022. I’m really tempted to take the Chiefs, given that history. This feels like a coin-flip game, and the Bills are banged up.

“Why not grab the points? Buffalo has been stacking wins, but it has played a lot of tight games. It’s not like this is a completely different team from the one we saw earlier in the season.

“Having said that, I’ve been saying for weeks that I don’t think the Chiefs have it. Mahomes doesn’t trust his receivers, and they’re vulnerable at offensive tackle.

“The Bills aren’t perfect, but they’re always competitive — 12-6 and no team has beaten them by more than six points. Before the playoffs started, I picked the Bills to win the Super Bowl, and I’m sticking with it. Let’s hope we get a classic here.”

