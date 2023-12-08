The Ringer staff writer Sheil Kapadia has released his NFL Week 14 expert picks and predictions for the 2023 football season. Three Week 14 matchups of the 2023 NFL season, the league’s 104th season, are featured here.

Check out The Ringer’s NFL Week 14 picks, predictions, and best bets below.

The Ringer’s NFL Week 14 Expert Picks and Predictions

The Ringer’s Sheil Kapadia has published his expert picks and predictions for three Week 14 matchups of the 2023 NFL season. For the first game, the Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Next, the Denver Broncos vs. Houston Texans at 8;20 p.m. ET for Sunday Night Football. Lastly, the Tennessee Titans vs. Miami Dolphins at 8:15 p.m. ET for Monday Night Football.

Through 13 weeks of the 2023 season, the NFL analyst is 92-95-6.

If you’re new to sports betting, check out our NFL betting guide.

Chiefs (-1.5)

Kapadia has the Kansas City Chiefs winning at home over the Buffalo Bills in Week 14. “I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again: I am not giving up on this Bills team until they are mathematically eliminated. But let’s at least acknowledge that they face an uphill climb,” he wrote.

“DVOA gives Buffalo a 12.4 percent chance to get in. The Bills face the hardest remaining schedule in the NFL, according to the betting markets. It really feels like they need to win this game or next week’s game against the Cowboys and then sweep the final three (at the Chargers, the Patriots at home, at the Dolphins).

“As for the Chiefs, I have serious concerns about this team. I thought they might be able to get on a roll, but the defense got lit up last week in a loss to the Packers. The good news is they could get linebacker Nick Bolton back for this one.

“I initially was leaning Bills here, but the line dipped, and Patrick Mahomes has generally been good in these spots. When favored by three points or fewer, the Chiefs are 12-6 against the spread with Mahomes. I think Kansas City takes care of business.”

Not to mention, other NFL Week 14 expert picks are on the main page.

Cowboys (-3.5)

Moreover, The Ringer NFL analyst has the Dallas Cowboys winning at home over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football. “Since 2000, there have been 58 teams with at least 10 wins through the first 13 weeks of the season. Among that group, the Eagles’ plus-41 point differential ranks 56th,” he wrote.

“Only the 2019 Seahawks and the 2022 Vikings were worse. The Eagles saw a lot of their issues get exposed during last week’s blowout loss to the 49ers, but my biggest concern right now is their pass rush.

“The Eagles can’t get off the field on third down, and there’s a big reason for that: They’re not impacting opposing quarterbacks nearly enough. The Eagles’ sack rate of 5.3 percent on third down is the lowest in the NFL. That’s tough to swallow, given how many resources general manager Howie Roseman has poured into that group.

“The Cowboys, meanwhile, continue to look great on offense. Dak Prescott carved the Seahawks up last week and is playing the best football of his career. He’s tied with Brock Purdy for the best MVP odds in the NFL going into Week 14.

“This Eagles team hasn’t faced a lot of adversity in the past two years, but the offense has been uneven in recent weeks, and the defense has glaring holes. Coming into the season, I thought these two teams would split their two games, and I’m sticking with that.”

Titans (+13.5)

For his third pick, Kapadia has the Tennessee Titans at least covering the spread on the road against the Miami Dolphins on Monday Night Football. “It feels like the Dolphins are flying a little under the radar, yet if the season ended today, they’d be the 1-seed in the AFC,” he wrote.

“But they close the season with a brutal stretch: Cowboys at home, at Baltimore, Bills at home. I like this team quite a bit, but Miami doesn’t have a single win against a team that would make the playoffs if the season ended today.

“The Titans had a series of miscues in their loss to the Colts that led Mike Vrabel to fire special teams coach Craig Aukerman. Meanwhile, they’ll be without one of their best players, defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, for this game.

“On one hand, the Dolphins have been consistently blowing out bad teams. On the other hand, Vrabel often finds ways to muddy these games up when Tennessee is a big underdog. I’ll take the points.”

For all of The Ringer NFL Week 14 picks, go to the site. As a matter of fact, more NFL Week 14 expert picks and predictions are on the main page. Welcome bonuses are available right now for the best NFL betting apps.