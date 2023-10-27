The Ringer staff writer Sheil Kapadia has released his NFL Week 8 expert picks and predictions for the 2023 football season. Three Week 8 matchups of the 2023 NFL season, the league’s 104th season, are featured here.

The Ringer’s NFL Week 8 Expert Picks and Predictions

The Ringer’s Sheil Kapadia has published his expert picks and predictions for three 1 p.m. matchups in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season. Through the first seven weeks, the NFL analyst is 53-52-1 this season.

For the first game, the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Commanders. Next, the New Orleans Saints vs. Indianapolis Colts. Lastly, Los Angeles Rams vs. Dallas Cowboys.

Commanders (+6.5)

Kapadia has the Washington Commanders covering the spread at home against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 8. “Offensively, quarterback Jalen Hurts is dealing with a knee injury, but he was not on the Eagles injury report Wednesday and is expected to play through whatever’s ailing him,” he wrote.

“As for the Commanders, could this be Chase Young’s last game with the team that drafted him second in 2020? Young has stayed healthy and been productive (five sacks) so far this season, but he’s scheduled to become a free agent next spring.

“Young could be a nice addition for teams in need of pass-rush help. The Commanders took the Eagles to overtime in Week 4. I don’t think they’ll win, but I think they can keep this one competitive.”

Saints (-1)

Additionally, The Ringer NFL analyst is trusting the New Orleans Saints to win on the road against the Indianapolis Colts. A bounce-back win is expected. “What an ugly performance by the Saints last Thursday night,” Kapadia wrote.

“They came back from a 24-9 deficit to tie the Jaguars in the fourth quarter, but still ended up losing thanks in part to a tough drop by tight end Foster Moreau that would have set New Orleans up to force overtime.

“The Colts continue to look like a well-coached team. They piled up 456 yards of offense in last week’s close loss to Cleveland—by far the most of any team against the Browns this year. (No other team’s produced more than 296!)

“There’s really not a whole lot separating these two teams right now, but I still believe in this Saints defense and think they can bounce back here.”

Rams (+6.5)

More importantly, Kapadia predicts the Los Angeles Rams will at least cover the spread away against the Dallas Cowboys. “As I said on this week’s episode of Extra Point Taken, I think the Rams are going to snag a wild-card spot in the NFC,” he wrote.

“Their kicking game is a big question mark (and they replaced kickers this week), and I’m not sold on the defense. But when we look up at the end of the year, most of the teams that produce efficient offenses are going to make the postseason, and I’m consistently impressed with the Rams passing game.

“If they can protect Matthew Stafford, they can do damage. The Rams are currently sixth in EPA per drive and fifth in offensive success rate. The Cowboys are 4-2 and coming off their bye. They have a big one coming up in Week 9 against the Eagles.

“There’s definitely a scenario in which Dallas’s pass rush dominates in this game and Stafford is forced into mistakes. But I think the Rams hit on enough explosive plays (only the Lions have more completions of 20-plus yards) to keep it competitive.”

For all of The Ringer NFL Week 8 picks, go to the site. More NFL Week 8 expert picks are on the main page.