The Ringer’s NFL Week 9 Expert Picks and Predictions

The Ringer’s Sheil Kapadia has published his expert picks and predictions for three Week 9 matchups of the 2023 NFL season. Through the first eight weeks, the NFL analyst is 59-60-3 this season.

For the first game, Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas Chiefs at 9:30 a.m. ET in Germany. Next, the Seattle Seahawks vs. Baltimore Ravens at 1 p.m. ET. Lastly, the Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Chiefs (-1)

Kapadia has the Kansas City Chiefs winning in Germany against the Miami Dolphins in Week 9. “Maybe I’m in the minority on this opinion, but I have some concerns about the Chiefs offense,” he wrote.

“Last week’s offensive performance against the Broncos was the worst they’ve had in terms of expected points added per drive in 102 games with Patrick Mahomes as their starter. Mahomes was dealing with an illness, so maybe that explains it.

“Then again, maybe it doesn’t. In terms of offensive success rate, the Chiefs haven’t had a single game this season that qualifies as an above-average performance for a Mahomes start. Their best showing this season was Week 5 against the Jets, which ranked 59th among the 102 games with Mahomes as their starter.

“I’m not telling you the Chiefs offense is bad. It’s not. And it never will be as long as Mahomes is healthy. But this is the worst version of the Chiefs offense we’ve ever seen with Mahomes. … The Dolphins, meanwhile, let the Patriots hang around a bit last week before putting them away in the fourth quarter.

“Miami is 6-2 and has been impressive, but Mike McDaniel’s team doesn’t have a signature win just yet. They got blown out by the Bills and lost by two touchdowns to the Eagles. Given how those two games played out and the fact that the Chiefs are coming off a loss, I’m rolling with KC here.”

Seahawks (+6)

Moreover, The Ringer NFL analyst thinks the Seattle Seahawks have a great chance of at least covering the spread against the Baltimore Ravens this Sunday. “The Seahawks won a weird one last week against Cleveland. They took an early 17-7 lead, then fell behind 20-17, and finally stole it at the end,” he wrote.

“The Seahawks’ defense has gotten a lot healthier, and they just added defensive end Leonard Williams from the Giants. That’s a unit to watch in the second half of the season.

“As for the Ravens, they might be the most complete team in football. They can run it. They can pass it. Their defense is now rated first, overtaking Cleveland, in terms of EPA per drive. And they generally have an edge in the kicking game.

“I think I know what we’ve got with the Ravens. If they lose this game, I’m unlikely to think much differently about them. But this is a ‘What’s their ceiling?’ game for the Seahawks. At 5-2, they’re in first place in the NFC West.

“If they can go on the road and beat Baltimore, expect to hear some Super Bowl sleeper buzz. Unless Seattle QB Geno Smith turns the ball over multiple times, I feel like this one’s going to be tight.”

Eagles (-3)

For his third pick, Kapadia predicts the Philadelphia Eagles will win at home against the Dallas Cowboys in this NFC East battle. “On one hand, at 7-1, the Eagles are in a great spot. On the other, if they lose here, they’re tied with the Cowboys in the loss column,” he wrote.

“There’s a scenario in which one of these teams could get the no. 1 seed in the NFC and the bye, while the other could face a Super Bowl path that involves having to win three games on the road. It’s still relatively early in the season, but there’s a lot on the line here.

“The Eagles’ defense has been a little Jekyll-and-Hyde. They played great two weeks ago against Miami but got lit up by Washington’s Sam Howell in Week 8. On offense, last week was the best game of Jalen Hurts’s career in terms of EPA per pass play.

“Hurts is dealing with a knee injury, and that meant taking checkdowns quickly, getting the ball out, and throwing it up to A.J. Brown, rather than trying to scramble and create.

“The Cowboys, meanwhile, are coming off of a convincing win over the Rams in a game that was over by halftime. Dak Prescott has looked sharp the past two weeks and is completing a career-best 71 percent of his passes on the season. … I see two pretty evenly matched teams, but I like the Eagles to cover at home.”

