Soccer is the most popular sport in the world, reaching over 3.5 billion fans across the globe which means soccer players are among the highest-paid athletes in the world.

The top spots are always held by the biggest names in soccer. While Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are at the tail end of their career, they still crack the top three spots with salary and brand deal endorsements.

The World’s Highest-Paid Soccer Players in 2022

It’s not hard to guess who the highest-paid soccer players are, the biggest names like Ronaldo, Messi, and Mbappé are obviously near the top.

Check out the list below of the world’s highest-paid soccer players.

1. Cristiano Ronaldo — $214 Million

Cristiano Ronaldo is the highest-paid soccer player in the world. After claiming that he’s conquered everything in European Soccer Leagues, Ronaldo signed the most lucrative deal ever with Saudi Arabia club Al-Nassr, valued at $200 million per year.

Previous to his deal with Al Nassr, Ronald became the highest-paid player in English Premier history in 2021, when he signed a two-year deal with Manchester United.

In 2022, Ronald earned a total of $260 million, with 60 million stemming from endorsements and off-field income.

2. Kylian Mbappé — $110 Million

At the age of 23, Kylian Mabappé has been groomed to be the next face of soccer.

Despite his youth, Mbappé has won five domestic titles in France, scored 250 career goals, and has a World Cup on his resume.

He signed with Paris Saint Germain to become one of the highest-paid soccer players in the Euro League. For the next three years, the French soccer player will be taking home $110 million per year.

Unlike Ronaldo, Mbappé will be earning less off-field income. While his time will come after his unforgettable performance on the World Cup stage, Mbappé is only set to take in $18 million from endorsements in 2023.

3. Leo Messi — $65 Million

The reigning World Cup winner, Lionel Messi is one of the biggest names in soccer. The Argentinian soccer player completed his resume by winning his first World Cup in Qatar at the end 2022.

At the age of 34, Messi is currently the third highest-paid soccer player. He shocked the world after leaving Barcelona for PSG for a three-year contract worth $41 million a year.

Messi is scheduled to take home $120 million this year with $55 million coming from endorsements.

4. Neymar Jr. — $55 Million

Another PSG player, Neymar signed a contract extension in the summer of 2021 making him the fourth highest paid soccer player in the world.

He signed a four year deal with PSG for $146 million with a few bonus options. He’s been a top five or ten player in the last decade and has won every French soccer title except for a few European domestic titles like the UEFA Champions League.

In 2022, he pulled in $87 million with $32 million from endorsements and brand deals.

5. Mohamed Salah — $35 Million

Rounding out the list, Mohamed Salah is the fifth highest paid soccer player in 2022. He brought in a total of $53 million dollars.

In July, the Egyptian soccer player signed a three-year deal with Liverpool for $105 million, good for an annual salary of $35 million per year.

In addition to his salary, Salah was also able to make a lot of money off the field with brand endorsements and deals. In 2022, he pulled in $18 million in off-field earnings.