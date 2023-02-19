Tiger Climbs Genesis Leaderboard On Moving Day

Tiger Woods took full advantage of “Moving Day” on Saturday at Riviera Country Club during day three of the Genesis Open. Tiger was excellent all day and finished with a four-under 67 on the round. That leaves tiger at -3 for the tournament and tied for 26th.

A Great Saturday For Tiger

In his return to action at the Genesis Invitational, the 82-time PGA Tour winner showcased his golfing prowess with a remarkable display at Riviera Country Club. Woods wowed the crowds with a stunning 4-under 67 in the third round, surging up the leaderboard by 32 spots in the process. Despite making the weekend cut on the number, Woods finished the day tied for 26th place.

Paired with Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Matthias Schwab, Woods started on the 10th hole and got off to a hot start by sinking a birdie on the first, and this would be a great indication of how his third round would go. He added another birdie on the 14th with a putt just off the green. Woods closed out his front nine with a string of comfortable pars and then picked up the pace again after the turn, recording a tap-in eagle on the par-5 1st thanks to a great approach shot from the rough where he narrowly missed an albatross.

Woods seemed poised to finish the day with a bogey-free round, following up his early birdies with another on the 5th. However, he hit a poor approach shot on the 7th green, leading to his first and only blemish of the day. Woods remained calm and focused despite the setback, finishing with a string of solid pars to end his round on a high note.

Tiger Feeling Good About Saturday

“I thought I was gonna be able to make a run today and get up there where I could maybe reach out and touch the leaders. I might be a little bit far back but you never know.” – Tiger Woods on his third round at the Genesis Open.

Tiger currently sits a daunting 12-shots back of leader John Rahm but is only 3-shots outside the top 10. If Tiger can continue this form into Sunday and put together another excellent round, this could be a massive lift for Tiger as he returns to PGA play. The rest of Tiger’s 2023 schedule remains uncertain, but golf fans worldwide want nothing more than to see Tiger in contention on Sundays at PGA and major events for as long as they can.