Tigers name Jeff Greenberg new general manager

Jeremy Freeborn
rrThe Detroit Tigers haf55d5fve named Jeff Greenberg of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania as their new general manager according to Rogers Sportsnet on Thursday. He becomes 18th general manager in the history of the Tigers franchise.

Replaces Al Alvila

Greenberg takes over from Al Alvila of Havana, Cuba. Avila had been the Tigers general manager from 2015 to 2022, before being fired on August 10 of last year. Avila was the only Latin American general manager in all of Major League Baseball.

Who was the Tigers Interim General Manager?

Over the last year, the Tigers had Scott Harris of Redwood City, California make many of their player personnel decisions. Harris had been the general manager of the San Francisco Giants from 2020 to 2022 before accepting his current role as president of baseball operations for the Tigers on September 19, 2022.

Greenberg and Harris have Cubs experience

Greenberg and Harris have significant Major League Baseball experience with the Chicago Cubs organization. Harris was hired as the Cubs’s director of baseball operations in 2012, and then was promoted to assistant general manager in 2019. Greenberg was initially appointed as an intern in the Cubs’s baseball operation department in 2012, before being the Cubs’s director of baseball operations in 2018, director of professional scouting in 2019, and assistant general manager in 2020.

Hockey Experience

This past season, Greenberg was actually working in the National Hockey League, specifically the Chicago Blackhawks. Chicago had only 59 points, and tied the Columbus Blue Jackets for the fewest points in the entire NHL. Greenberg worked alongside Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson of Ottawa, Ontario.

Third in the American League Central

With nine games left in the 2023 Major League Baseball regular season, the Tigers are nine games below .500 at 72 wins and 81 losses. Detroit has played some good baseball as of late. They have won six of their last 10 games, including an impressive series sweep over the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim last weekend where they outscored the Angels 21-9.

 

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
